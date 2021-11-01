Jennifer Garner Joins Ex Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez While Trick-or-Treating with Kids in Malibu

Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

Getty (2)

Jennifer Garner met up with ex-husband Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez while out trick-or-treating with the kids over the weekend.

The stars were spotted out for Halloween in Malibu, with the actress meeting up with Affleck and Lopez at one point.

Earlier that day, Affleck and Garner spent time with their kids at Huckleberry.

"Everyone gets along and the focus is always on the kids. Jennifer, Ben and Jen Garner all wanted the kids to have an amazing Halloween," a source tells PEOPLE. "The kids are friends and wanted to go trick-or-treating together. It made sense that they all went together."

Adds the source, "Ben is working today again, so they wanted to enjoy a family weekend."

Garner, 49, and Affleck, 49, share three children: Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9. They wed in 2005 and announced their separation in June 2015. They settled their divorce in October 2018.

Lopez and Affleck rekindled their romance in April before going Instagram official in July for the singer's birthday. A source previously told PEOPLE they "are in it for the long run" after the two brought their respective children to the Magic Castle in L.A. Lopez, 52, is mom to 13-year-old twins Emme and Max.

Back in May, Affleck honored Garner for Mother's Day, writing in an Instagram tribute, "So happy to share these kids with you. Luckiest parents in the world. Thanks for all the good you do. Happy Mother's Day. Love, their Dad," sharing throwback photos of Garner with their children, including a family photo from a past Halloween holiday for which he dressed as the Tin Man.

Affleck told PEOPLE last year, "When you have children with somebody you're connected to them forever," adding, "and I'm very lucky she is the mother of my children."

"I'm very grateful and respectful of her," he said of Garner at the time. "Our marriage didn't work, and that's difficult. Both of us really believe that it's important for kids to see their parents respect one another and get along, whether they're together or not."

Affleck explained it's vital to him that his kids know how much admiration he has for Garner: "It's important for my kids to know that I respect and care about Jen and she treats me the same way. I have a lot of respect and gratitude toward her. And I wish her the very best."