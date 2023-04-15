Jennifer Garner Joined by Boyfriend John Miller at 'The Last Thing He Told Me' Premiere in L.A.

While the private pair didn't walk the red carpet together, PEOPLE confirms that Miller joined Garner inside the event itself

ZUMA; Getty John Miller, Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner had a special someone cheering her on at the premiere of her new Apple TV+ limited series The Last Thing He Told Me.

The actress, 50, was joined by boyfriend John Miller during the event this week, PEOPLE confirms.

While Miller didn't join Garner on the red carpet, he did attend the premiere himself at the Regency Village Theater in Los Angeles.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Jennifer Garner at the premiere of "The Last Thing He Told Me"

Related:Jennifer Garner Is 'Happy' with John Miller After Rekindling a Year Ago Following a Long Break (Source)

Garner and Miller — who is chairman and CEO of Cali Group — first connected in 2018 as Garner finalized her divorce from Ben Affleck. The movie star shares three kids — Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 10 — with the fellow actor, while Miller has two children of his own with his ex-wife, violinist Caroline Campbell.

While the couple remains private about their relationship, a source told PEOPLE after they were photographed holding hands while on a walk in Santa Barbara in February that they have been having "a lot of fun" together.

"John is a great guy. She has a lot of fun with him," the source said at the time. "They like to date out of the spotlight and often leave L.A. for weekend trips."

The source added that Garner and Miller recently got back together after taking a break from dating. "They have a very special relationship. It's never been the easiest one though, since they both have families. They took a long break from dating, but Jen is very happy that they are back together," the insider said.

RELATED VIDEO: Jennifer Garner Talks Parenting Older Kids: It's 'Hard' to 'Be a Teen Right Now' (Exclusive)

In her latest project, Garner plays a stepmother named Hannah. She told PEOPLE at the Thursday night premiere that parenting her own children is a different experience from the one she's had on the show.

Story continues

"The teenager in the story, Bailey, played by the beautiful Angourie Rice, she's a whole other ... she's mean," Garner said. "My kids aren't mean — they're teenagers, but they're not mean. Not to me."

Garner then noted that she understands just how hard it is to be a teen in this day and age, adding, "I just have a huge heart for teenagers. I love them. I love what they're going through. I see how hard it is to be a teen right now."

"So that was funny. Just a different layer of teen to deal with," she continued.

The Last Thing He Told Me is now streaming on Apple TV+.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.