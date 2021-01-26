Jennifer Garner Goes for Stroll with 'Favorite' Person and '13 Going on 30' Co-star Judy Greer

More than 16 years after filming 13 Going on 30, costars and friends Jennifer Garner and Judy Greer are still thriving!

On Monday, Garner and Greer — who play frenemies Jenna Rink and Lucy Wyman in the 2004 film — reunited for a socially distanced stroll which Garner documented on her Instagram page.

The Alias actress first teased the reunion on her Instagram Story by posting a picture of Greer's backside and asking fans, "Who does this adorable biscuit belong to?"

"Today I got to take a walk with one of my most favorite people ever♥️," Garner added.

RELATED: Actress Who Played Teen Version of Jennifer Garner's Jenna Rink in 13 Going on 30 Recreates Film Scene

She later gave fans an additional hint, sharing that her mystery walking partner "stops and talks to every dog she sees."

"Who is this beautiful lady?" Garner again asked her followers alongside a picture of Greer, 45, standing near a sweet pooch in a dress.

Garner, 48, went on to reveal that Greer was her socially distanced date by writing "Ding Ding Ding," on top of a screenshot of correct fan guesses.

The Once Upon a Farm founder later posted a selfie of the pair on her Instagram.

RELATED: 13 Going on 30 is 16 Years Old Today! See What the Cast Is Up to Now

In the shot, the actresses are sitting on a set of steps and both wearing face masks to stay safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Always the smartest. Always the funniest. Always the biggest @dodgers fan in the room," Garner captioned the post, referring to Greer's Los Angeles Dodgers sweatshirt. "I love @missjudygreer."

As Garner and Greer both share the same initials, Garner added the hashtag, "Team JG."

"P.s. Hey, JG — remember how I said I wasn't going to post you? 😬 Sorry, but you're cute," the actress concluded the post.