Jennifer Coolidge Says 'Most Fun I've Ever Had at a Wedding' Was for Billie Eilish and Finneas' Parents

Jennifer Coolidge arrives for the Los Angeles premiere of Prime Video's

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Jennifer Coolidge had an unforgettable time at the wedding of Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell's parents.

While promoting her latest movie, Shotgun Wedding, Coolidge, 61, and her costar Steve Coulter sat down with Olivia Marks of Hits Radio.

Asked by Marks about the "craziest wedding" she's ever attended, Coolidge said, "I think the best wedding I've ever went to was... I got this invite when I was in this comedy group, The Groundlings, and all of us got it. It was sort of this potluck wedding where you brought a dish."

She recalled that the ceremony took place in "a beautiful Malibu canyon" and that the guests enjoyed a fun night of square dancing.

Raving over the simple vibe, Coolidge said, "It was the most fun I've ever had at a wedding. I've gone to all of these fancy weddings where people spend millions of dollars and things like that ... it was just the most unique, natural wedding."

The actress then revealed, "This is the cool part of the story — it was two people that [have] known each other for a really long time that married. They knew each other for 12 years. They gave birth to two children after they got married ... their daughter is Billie Eilish, and their son is Finneas."

Coulter appeared amazed and asked Coolidge, "You know Patrick and Maggie? We have to talk."

Billie Eilish Family

Maggie Baird Instagram

Patrick O'Connell and Maggie Baird tied the knot in 1995. They later welcomed Finneas on July 30, 1997, and Billie on Dec. 18, 2001.

Coolidge added of their ceremony, "I'll never forget that wedding. A family of deer showed up while they were doing the nuptials [and] stood in the background. It was the most romantic thing I've ever been to."

Moved by Coolidge's words, Baird posted the conversation on her own Instagram page, and told Coolidge in the caption, "Awww thank you @jennifercoolidge ❤️❤️❤️ you have always been so wonderful and a huge hearted talent!"

She added, "Thanks also for shining a light on our 'do it yourself -and with great friends' low budget wedding. It was one of the best days of our lives and we are so glad you were there!! Love you!"

Shotgun Wedding — also starring Jennifer Lopez, Josh Duhamel, Sônia Braga, Lenny Kravitz and Cheech Marin — is available to stream now on Prime Video.