Jennifer Coolidge Says Her White Lotus Spray Tan Sent Her to the Emergency Room

Jennifer Coolidge is sharing a health scare incident from her time filming The White Lotus.

In an interview with Allure, via Entertainment Weekly, the Emmy-winning actress revealed she had to go to the emergency room after an allergic reaction from a spray tan she did for her role in the HBO series.

"For The White Lotus, I didn't want to look like a big, white marshmallow on the beach in Hawaii, so I got a spray tan," she told the outlet. "I got on the plane, and I started to feel really weird. By the time I got off the flight, I had to go to the emergency room."

Coolidge, 61, recalled the incident affected her beauty routine during the production, sharing, "I think we ended up using regular makeup."

"The minute we stopped filming, I would shower. I have such a quick reaction to stuff," she continued.

Coolidge also explained how she only recently discovered the type of allergy that caused the serious reaction.

"I was never someone who cared very much about ingredients," she said. "Then, I'd say the last five or six years, I started getting allergic. My eyes would always be tearing up, but it never occurred to me that it was my makeup."

Last month, during an interview with Variety, the Legally Blonde actress discussed portraying Tanya McQuoid on the HBO series – a role which scored the actress her first Emmy Award last week.

Praising the show's creator, Mike White, Coolidge said, "Some jobs, I'm sort of going, 'Wow, this isn't worth working for.' What Mike [White] wrote, I was staying up late every night."

"I have done one thing really right in my life," she explained at the time. "I've picked great friends. If Mike was never successful, and we just did White Lotus as a play in a little theater where everyone paid $10 bucks to see it, it would still be one of the greatest things that ever happened to me. Because it was a killer job that no one else thought I could do."