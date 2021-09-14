Jennifer Aniston won't attend the Emmys. Here’s why.

Jennifer Aniston will not be attending Sunday's Emmy Awards — as she eases out of her COVID bubble.

"No, I will not be going," the 52-year-old actress, who's nominated as executive producer of the Friends reunion, explained on Monday's Jimmy Kimmel Live. "I think Ben Winston, our producer and director, [who's] incredible [and] put the whole thing together" will attend on behalf of the group. The nomination is in the Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) category.

Jennifer Aniston explains why she won’t attend the Emmys on Sunday. (Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

The Morning Show star went on to say, "This is a big step for me to just be here," referring to being a guest on her friend's late-night show. "So I'm just [taking] baby steps."

She said she's limited post-quarantine outings to visits with close friends, including Kimmel, and to work making the Apple TV+ show she stars in with Reese Witherspoon.

Earlier in the episode, she said she doesn't leave the house and admitted she felt nervous to be in a public setting, with a studio audience. (Audience members are required to be fully vaccinated and must wear masks.)

"I've been in the house a lot," she said. "I rearranged furniture."

Once The Morning Show resumed production, "I went to the set, Sony Studios, to shoot The Morning Show [then] back to my house."

She explained she traveled in a star pattern — going from her house to work or to the homes of best pals Courteney Cox, Kimmel and his wife Molly McNearney and Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka.

"We had this little bubble of friends. Thank god I love all of you so much. It was hard. Weird times."

Aniston hasn't been shy about her stance when it comes to getting the COVID vaccine and wearing a mask during the pandemic. She also shared that one of her friends was hospitalized with COVID.

In the September issue of InStyle, she called it "a real shame" that anti-vaxxers and others were "ignoring the facts."

She also revealed, "I've just lost a few people in my weekly routine who have refused or did not disclose [whether or not they had been vaccinated], and it was unfortunate. I feel it's your moral and professional obligation to inform, since we're not all podded up and being tested every single day. It's tricky because everyone is entitled to their own opinion — but a lot of opinions don't feel based in anything except fear or propaganda."

Aniston is promoting the return of The Morning Show on Friday. The show incorporated COVID into its storylines.

She's given several interviews to promote the show, also appearing on Tuesday's Ellen DeGeneres Show.

As expected, Aniston is also answering a lot of questions about dating. She spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the rumor that she has secretly started dating David Schwimmer after the Friends reunion (after they admitted on-air that they crushed on each other during the show's early days).

"That was bizarre. I could not believe that, actually. Like, really? That's my brother! But I understand it" she said. "It just shows you how hopeful people are for fantasies for dreams to come true."

And Aniston, who was previously married to Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux, told People TV that she hopes the next person she's in a relationship with is "not necessarily somebody in the industry."