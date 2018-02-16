Jennifer Aniston’s romantic history – from Brad Pitt to Justin Theroux

The actress has had plenty of relationships in the spotlight.

Jennifer Aniston is separating from husband Justin Theroux after two-and-a-half years of marriage.

The former Friends star has been in a number of high-profile relationships over the years, and was previously married to actor Brad Pitt.

Here is a timeline of Aniston’s relationship history:

– In 1995, at the start of her Friends fame, Aniston briefly dated Counting Crows frontman Adam Duritz.

– Aniston was in a relationship with actor Tate Donovan from 1995 until 1998, and they were reported to have been briefly engaged.

Shortly after their split, Donovan guest-starred in Friends for several episodes as her character Rachel’s love interest Joshua, and he later said it was “horrible” to have to work together during that time.

– In 1998, Aniston’s romance with Pitt started when they reportedly first met on a blind date, and they quickly became one of the most high-profile celebrity couples of the moment.

– Aniston and Pitt’s marriage in 2000 made headlines around the world, but their relationship was met by even more publicity when they filed for divorce five years later.

Speculation from fans and in the media focused on Pitt’s relationship with Angelina Jolie, whom he met on the set of 2005 film Mr & Mrs Smith. They later went on to marry and have children.

“Team Aniston” and “Team Jolie” T-shirts were worn by fans supporting either actress throughout Aniston and Pitt’s split and his union with Jolie. Pitt has always denied allegations of cheating.

– Aniston dated her The Break-Up co-star Vince Vaughn from 2005 until 2006, her first major relationship following her divorce from Pitt.

– In 2008, Aniston started an on-off romance with singer John Mayer, but they called time on their romance the following year.

– Aniston met screenwriter and actor Theroux on the set of their 2011 film Wanderlust.

After being an item for just over a year, they became engaged in 2012 and married three years later in August 2015 at their Bel-Air home.

Aniston and Theroux have released a statement confirming they are separating in a bid to “reduce any further speculation” about their relationship.

