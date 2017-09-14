Jennifer Aniston Opens Up Like Never Before About Her Engagement and Marriage to Justin Theroux

It's been two years since Jennifer Aniston said "I do" to Justin Theroux, but it seems like just yesterday.

The 48-year-old actress looks radiant on the cover of Harper's Bazaar and opens up inside the October issue to Amy Sedaris about her secret nuptials and how her handsome hubby popped the question.

Sedaris, a good friend to the couple, reveals that she was asked to be Theroux's "best man" just days before the wedding took place.

WATCH: Justin Theroux Says He Skipped an Audition for 'Friends' -- 'I Slept in That Day'

View photos Photo: Harper's Bazaar/Mariano Vivanco More

"Everything about that wedding was perfect. Everyone was dressed like a bunch of woodland creatures, and your dress looked so beautiful and breezy," Sedaris, 56, recalls. "Justin asked me to be his best man two days before, and I was really scared. Jimmy Kimmel [who officiated at the nuptials] said, 'Amy, you have one job: Just hand me the rings separately.' Of course, I handed both to him."

Aniston responds, "It’s funny, I just gave Justin our edited video of the wedding for our anniversary, and it was fun to revisit it."

WATCH: Jennifer Aniston Reacts to Being Called the 'OG of Free the Nipple'

Sedaris adds, "When you guys started dating, I didn’t know you, but I was like, 'I can see it, Justin. You don’t have to tell me anything about her.'”

Aniston also dishes about her engagement, and her hilarious reaction to Theroux's asking her to marry him. "When Justin proposed he put that freaking ring on my finger, and I was like, 'Holy crap, now I’m gonna have to get manicures,'" she quips.

EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Aniston Reveals Who's Better at a Party -- Her or Hubby Justin Theroux?

In addition to spilling details about her relationship with Theroux, 46, the Friends star went on to talk about her return to TV with Reese Witherspoon and another career path she's been considering.

"My dream is to open a wellness center," she shares. "I have a fantasy where you have this beautiful space with facialists, rotating workouts, meditation classes, and a café with recipes that are healthier versions of delicious foods so you’re not deprived. I’m working on it in my brain."

MORE: Reese Witherspoon Says Jennifer Aniston Will Bring the 'Drama' When She Returns to TV

Meanwhile, Aniston is set to star alongside Witherspoon in a drama series about morning shows, and she couldn't be more thrilled to share the small screen once again with the Oscar winner.

"Lately all the great work has been on television," she says. "Reese was my little sister on Friends. She had just given birth to Ava, who’s 18 now, so it was like, 'Oh, my God, a baby with a baby!'"

Another thing fans may not know about Aniston is that she will "de-spook" her homes. "One of the first houses I rented was in Laurel Canyon, and things would literally fall off the shelves, the televisions and stereo system would all of a sudden blast, and the coffeemaker would start making coffee," she remembers. "My roommate at the time, who talked to dead people, if that doesn’t sound too crazy, did a little ceremony, and that freaked me out. I was new to Los Angeles and the spirit, past lives, New Age thing."

Aniston further reveals, "Now, every house I go to, I have a healer or a medium come through. This makes me sound like an absolute insane human being."

EXCLUSIVE: Justin Theroux Dishes on the Benefits of His Secret Wedding to Jennifer Aniston

While Aniston is already readying her exciting return to TV, that may not be the only project she has in the works. In an exclusive interview with ET in April, Theroux -- whose screenwriting credits include Tropic Thunder and Iron Man 2 -- said he'd like to work with his wife again. The two starred in the 2012 comedy Wanderlust.

"If the right thing came around I would definitely [write] it," Theroux explained. "We toss around ideas occasionally, but it's got to be something I want to write and something she wants to act in, which is harder than you might think."

Check out more of our interview with the Leftovers star:

Related Gallery

Related Articles