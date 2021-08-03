Jennifer Aniston was initially put off by SNL star Vanessa Bayer's impression of her

The first time Jennifer Aniston saw Vanessa Bayer's impression of her, she gasped.

The actress shared her initial reaction to seeing Bayer impersonate her Friends character, Rachel, in her new cover story interview with In Style magazine.

"I remember someone saying, 'Did you see the impression of you on SNL?'" Aniston recalled to editor in chief Laura Brown. "My first response was, 'What? No, I'm not impression [-worthy].' They played it for me and [gasps], 'That is so not the way I sound.'"

However, Aniston said that after she took a moment to process it, she could see its merit.

"Everyone said it was a compliment, but I had to really get my brain around that and tuck my little tail between my legs, thinking I'm being made fun of," she said. "That's always the gut instinct: 'They're making fun of me.'"

The actress later even joined the comedian — who was dressed as an early version of the character, in overalls with the signature Rachel 'do — on SNL's Weekend Update back in 2016, in a segment in which she jokingly implored an obsessed Bayer to stop harassing her and to drop the bit.

"You gotta really try to stop texting me every day," said Aniston. "You know, Friends was, like, five million and five years ago, so I think we've just got to move on."

Aniston finally caved and hung out with Bayer as Rachel, with the two splitting a big plate of nachos together.

The Friends star also commented on her recent TikTok doppelgänger who lip-synchs Rachel's lines from the show.

"A friend sent that to me — I watched it, and it freaked me out," she told InStyle. "She's not exactly like me, but of all the people who have said, 'I look just like you,' she was pretty close. Sometimes you say, 'Thanks?' And other times it's, 'Wow, thank you.'"

