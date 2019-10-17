Jennifer Aniston Hilariously Throws Her Cell Phone While Joking About Breaking Instagram

It appears Jennifer Aniston is still friends with Instagram, even after temporarily breaking the platform!

On Wednesday, the actress, 50, shared her second post on Instagram and poked fun at how she temporarily crashed the social media application one day earlier.

In a short video from the first episode of The Morning Show, Aniston stares down at her phone beside two other characters from the forthcoming series, one of whom is portrayed by actor Ian Gomez, before quickly realizing that her device is no longer working.

As the Friends star goes to place her phone on the table, her frustrations get the best of her and Aniston angrily throws her phone down. Meanwhile, the two people who were standing beside her look startled and confused at her aggressive reaction.

“I swear I didn’t mean to break it,” she captioned the witty clip. “Thank you guys for the kind, glitchy welcome ❤️.”

The actress first created her Instagram account on Tuesday, ushering in the milestone with an epic reunion photo of the Friends cast.

“And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM 👋🏻,” she captioned the photo, in which she smiled alongside the beloved sitcom’s stars, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc.

In less than an hour, Aniston had racked up more than 116,000 followers, and had followed dozens of famous pals, like David Spade, Julia Roberts, Adam Sandler and ex-husband Justin Theroux.

But fans also rushed to follow the star — prompting the social media platform to temporarily crash when users attempted to follow her account. Some were redirected to the “follow” button after clicking it a first time, others were shown a page with the message, “Sorry, this page isn’t available.”

Jennifer Aniston with the Friends cast

A spokesperson for Instagram later issued a statement to PEOPLE and said they were looking into the problem.

“We are aware that some people are having issues following Jen’s page — the volume of interest is incredible!” the spokesperson said. “We are actively working on a solution and hope to have the page up and running smoothly again shortly.”

By Wednesday afternoon, Aniston had accumulated over 10.3 million followers. She also managed to break the Guinness World Records title for the fastest time to reach one million followers on Instagram in five hours and 16 minutes, officially dethroning Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The royal couple previously held the title when they launched their Instagram account in April and broke the record in five hours and 45 minutes, PEOPLE confirms.

Friends cast