Jennifer Aniston finally joins Instagram and ‘Friends’ fans will love her first photo

Jennifer Aniston is finally on Instagram.

After teasing us here and there, the actress officially joined, making it her first and only official social media account. And she kicked things off with a real treat for Friends fans — a photo with all five of former co-stars. (Now the only one in the group not on Instagram is Matthew Perry, who limits his social media musings to Twitter.)

The star of AppleTV+’s upcoming The Morning Show already has about 300,000 followers (and counting) since she went live on Tuesday morning. And her bio makes it seem like she’ll be getting personal with fans, writing, “My friends call me Jen.”

Meanwhile, her “following” list (so far 83 people) is like a Who’s Who of Hollywood cool. The Friends crew — BFF Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer — are the first on her list. Others include Reese Witherspoon, Gwyneth Paltrow, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, Nicole Kidman, Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry, Chelsea Handler, Robert Downey Jr., Julianne Moore, Selena Gomez, Dolly Parton, Michelle Obama, Leonardo DiCaprio, Oprah Winfrey, Adam Sandler, Kate Hudson, Julia Roberts, Jimmy Kimmel, Ellen DeGeneres, Gloria Steinem — and the list goes on.

And, yes, the list includes her ex-husband Justin Theroux, whom she split from in 2017. As Yahoo Entertainment has reported, they’ve kept things friendly — and even reunited as their dog crossed the rainbow bridge in July.

However, ex-boyfriend John Mayer hasn’t made her following list — nor has her ex from forever ago, Tate Donovan. Though she may not know either of them is on Instagram. As for her most famous ex of all, Brad Pitt, well, he definitely didn’t get a follow as he isn’t on social media.

Aniston also follows her hairstylist and pal, Chris McMillan. She’s popped up on his Instagram account many times over the years. She also did a takeover for their former hairline, Living Proof, back in 2015. And she also follows The Morning Show’s official handle — and the always entertaining Comments by Celebs account.

Speaking of The Morning Show, that’s what she’s been busy doing press for. It also stars Witherspoon and will premiere on AppleTV+ on Nov. 1.

