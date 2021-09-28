Jennifer Aniston wants to start dating: 'I think I'm ready to share myself with another'

Jennifer Aniston is ready to get back in the dating game.

The Morning Show star stopped by SiriusXM's Lunch with Bruce podcast where the private star opened up about her love life. Aniston, who announced her split from ex-husband Justin Theroux in 2018, confirmed she's single, but is open to love.

"There hasn't been time [to date]... and it's COVID," the Emmy winner told Bruce Bozzi on Tuesday's show. "Although people seem to have met and found love during COVID. I don't know how it works. I'm curious to walk up to those people and go, 'So... what happened?'"

Aniston added that "no one of importance has hit my radar yet."

"I think it's time," she continued. "I think I'm ready to share myself with another. I didn't want to for a long time and, and I loved really, being my own woman without... being part of a couple. I've been a part of a couple since I was 20. So there was something really nice about taking the time."

The Friends alum has one rule about dating in this modern era: "No Tinders and no Raya please."

"I'm an old school girl," she stated, explaining she wants that "chemistry" when she sees someone "from across the room.

"People don't come up to people anymore, people don't do that," Aniston noted. "It's weird."

Bozzi asked what she looks for in a guy and "how important" is a good first kiss.

"It's pretty important," Aniston replied. "That, and also the ease at which the conversation flows the first time. That's kind of a good indicator. Confidence, but not a cockiness. Humor, please I beg of you... Generous, kind to people, you know, it's just very few necessities required!"

"Nice body, fitness. 'Cause we're both fitness, we are both way into fitness," Bozzi declared.

"Fitness is important and not just about like how you look," Aniston confirmed. "I want to be around here for a long time and not be in a wheelchair when I am 80."

Aniston has falsely been linked to David Schwimmer and ex-husband Brad Pitt in the wake of her split with Theroux. When she does date again, the actress has said she hopes to date "not necessarily somebody in the industry." She should have plenty of suitors lining up.