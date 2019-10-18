Jennifer Aniston breaks Instagram and more news from the week

Jennifer Aniston finally joined Instagram and caused so much excitement and traffic, it broke the app. Bella Hadid was named the most beautiful person in the world according to the Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi. The internet’s new favorite meme is Kylie Jenner singing “Rise and shine” to Stormi. Paul Dano has been cast as the Riddler in the upcoming film “The Batman.” And Prince Harry chokes up when talking about his son, Archie.
