Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt Are Reuniting—But It's Not What You Think

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are set to reunite—virtually.

The stars, who were married for five years before announcing their breakup in Jan. 2005, have signed on to participate in Dane Cook's upcoming Feelin' A-Live event. During the virtual fundraiser, Aniston, Pitt and fellow A-list stars will have a live table read of the 1982 film Fast Times at Ridgemont High. Jimmy Kimmel, Morgan Freeman, Henry Golding, Shia LaBeouf, Matthew McConaughey, Julia Roberts, and Sean Penn, who starred in the film, will also take part in the event, set to stream online this Friday, Aug. 21. The fundraiser had previously been set for Aug. 20, but was changed to not conflict with the Democratic National Convention.

"Upon realizing Feelin' A-Live was programmed opposite the DNC's final night, we felt it was best to let the convention have its own evening, and then we'll have ours," Cook said in a statement. "Luckily, we were able to shift around some schedules—and add some stellar new cast members—so we're thrilled to now get to kick off your weekend with a Friday night broadcast."

Feelin' A-Live is a fundraiser for the emergency relief nonprofit CORE, which is the humanitarian organization co-founded by Sean Penn and CEO Ann Lee, as well as the REFORM Alliance, which is focused on passing laws to reform the criminal justice system and protecting the incarcerated population from the spread of COVID-19.

Fans can watch the reading on Friday, Aug. 21 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CORE's Facebook page and TikTok. It will also stream via LiveXLive.

Fast Times at Ridgemont High director Amy Heckerling and screenwriter Cameron Crowe will be making a special introduction before handing things over to the cast on Friday's virtual event. As for which roles the actors are playing, viewers will need to tune-in live to find out.

"I'm honored that so many talented, wonderful people are willing to get together to celebrate our movie, and to create their own special version of it," Heckerling said in a statement. "And I'm a huge fan of Sean. He has such a big heart and I fully support CORE and all of his causes."

Writer Crowe also added, "Sean brought magic to us on day one, and he is still bringing that magic to the world. We are so excited to be a part of this 2020 take on Fast Times at Ridgemont High. Thank you to this cast, and to Sean, for always honoring the best things in life, love and creativity. It is, as a great man once said, totally awesome."