Jenni 'JWoww' Farley and Boyfriend Zack Are Back Together After Split: Reports

Looks like Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley and Zack Clayton Carpinello are giving their relationship another shot.

The Jersey Shore star, 33, is back with Carpinello less than a month after their split, according to Entertainment Tonight.

The news came after the pair spent the day together at Universal Studios in Orlando, with a source telling E! News, “They are trying to work things out.”

Although they did not post any photos together from the outing, they both appeared to share videos taken during the trip on their Instagram Stories.

Meanwhile, Farley’s ex Roger Mathews spent time with their children Meilani, 4, and Greyson, 2, documenting all of their pre-Halloween fun on social media.

The latest round of Jersey Shore drama began when Carpinello was seen getting handsy with Farley’s costar Angelina Pivarnick during an episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which aired on Oct. 10.

Carpinello, whom the cast nicknamed “24” due to his age, wrapped his hand around Pivarnick’s waist and touched her bottom in the club, and later, put his hand on her leg.

Following the episode, Farley wrote a scathing Instagram post about the incident, calling out both Pivarnick and Carpinello for their behavior.

“After seeing tonight’s episode I’m pretty hurt. I feel disrespected by someone I called a friend and by someone who stated they loved me,” she wrote. “For 5 months I was naive, probably laughed at and made into a storyline that will forever haunt me.”

Carpinello, who began dating Farley in April after she split from Mathews, went on to apologize for his actions.

“I made mistakes that I cannot take back, which I take full responsibility for,” he wrote in a statement on Instagram. “Jenni does not deserve any damage from anybody else. This is on me.”

“I love Jenni, with everything I have, I make this known to her every day. I will continue to do everything to make this known to her and her kids, who also have my heart.” he added.

Farley didn’t seem to be over the situation on Thursday, calling Carpinello and Pivarnick “idiots.”

While getting into a Twitter feud with Pivarnick over scenes featured in the most recent episode of the MTV reality show, Farley called out her costar.

“Grinding on someone’s man? Asking for a 3 some? Kissing someone else’s BF?” Farley wrote. “That’s a blatant disregard of boundaries.”

Although Pivarnick responded by insisting she was just being playful, Farley criticized Pivarnick for bashing Carpinello in her interviews with producers.

“Glad what you did was a joke, and u grinding on him was a joke… and u kissing him was a joke… BUT when he joked back, you made it seem like he was a creep and destroyed him in interview. Got it. Makes total sense now,” she wrote.

Farley went on to make it clear that she was upset with both Pivarnick and Carpinello.

“Who said I’m not mad at both?” she added. “Both are idiots but they instigated each other… only difference is Angelina gets to talk about it on the show… like if you were that uncomfortable tell me.. don’t tell others and text me how much fun it was.”