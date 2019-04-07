Jenni 'JWoww' Farley and Estranged Husband Roger Mathews Reunite for Easter Outing with Their Kids

Jenni “JWoww” Farley and estranged husband Roger Mathews put on a united front Saturday to treat their kids to some Easter fun.
The Jersey Shore star, 33, and Mathews, 43, brought daughter Meilani Alexandra, 4, and son Greyson Valor, 2, on the Easter Bunny Express train in New Hope, Pennsylvania, to enjoy some Easter candy and meet with the Easter Bunny himself.
Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.
Mathews shared several videos from the day’s festivities, including a sweet video of Meilani excitedly awaiting the train’s approach as Farley and their son stood by her side.
In another video, Meilani happily tells the Easter Bunny she wants candy, while Greyson gives him a fist bump.
Mathews also shared a photo of Farley and Greyson gazing out the train’s window as it rode through Bucks County, Pennsylvania.
RELATED: From Finding Love at the Shore to Alleged Abuse: JWoww and Roger Mathews’ Relationship Timeline
“Good day with the Easter Bunny today in New Hope PA about the Easter Bunny Express,” Mathews captioned the image.
Farley, meanwhile, shared several photos and videos on her Instagram story, including one of Greyson shaking his Easter eggs like maracas and another of the kids being read a story.
Mathews made an appearance in his estranged wife’s Instagram Story as he sat next to Greyson on the train.
RELATED: Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley’s Husband Requests Primary Physical Custody of Children in Divorce Filing
The couple, who tied the knot in 2015, have had their ups and downs in recent months amid Farley’s decision to file for divorce in September.
“The Plaintiff and the Defendant have irreconcilable differences which have caused the breakdown of the marriage for a period of at least six months which make it appear that the marriage should be dissolved and that there is no prospect of reconciliation,” Farley’s complaint stated, according to New Jersey’s Asbury Park Press.
The MTV star filed a restraining order against Mathews in December after the two got into an argument, and in late January, Farley shared a lengthy statement on her personal website accusing him of physical and emotional abuse.
“I wanted to handle this out of the spotlight because our silence is their greater good. Even when you tried to disgrace my name, make false accusations and even point-blank lie… I still remained silent as challenging as it was… why? Because, greater good,” she said. “But I can no longer sit idly by while you mistreat and malign me in such an egregious manner.”
RELATED VIDEO: Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Shares Video of Her Husband Roger Mathews Allegedly Attacking Her
Farley’s statement accused Mathews of neglecting their children, in one instance citing an incident in which he allegedly left son Greyson’s therapist waiting outside their house in the cold for 30 minutes. (Farley revealed in November 2018 that Greyson has autism).
Farley also claimed that Mathews fed Greyson pizza despite the fact that he is allergic to gluten and dairy.
The MTV star released video footage showing a man who appears to be Mathews shoving a woman, presumably Farley, to the ground in the kitchen of a home.
Mathews responded to Farley’s claims one day later on Instagram, claiming that he was a “pretty heartbroken man” and that Farley’s statement was “highly erroneous and had many lies in it.”
“We’re going to address this in court, which is the proper place to address this where it should be,” he said. “We’ve proven Jenni and her attorneys to be liars in the past and we will do it again. There is a deep-rooted history of this — playing the victim. This is just the early stages of this and I know we have the proponents of truth on our side.”
Farley, in turn, responded in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE in which she explained why she aired her grievances with Mathews publicly.
“In light of the recent accusations, I would like to clarify one point: I did not post the message to Roger to cause him any upset,” she said. “My intention was to protect our children and to liberate myself from all of the pain I had endured for so many years, to finally be free from the abuse and now look into the future more positively for the sake of the kids.”