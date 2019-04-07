Jenni 'JWoww' Farley and Estranged Husband Roger Mathews Reunite for Easter Outing with Their Kids

Jenni “JWoww” Farley and estranged husband Roger Mathews put on a united front Saturday to treat their kids to some Easter fun.

The Jersey Shore star, 33, and Mathews, 43, brought daughter Meilani Alexandra, 4, and son Greyson Valor, 2, on the Easter Bunny Express train in New Hope, Pennsylvania, to enjoy some Easter candy and meet with the Easter Bunny himself.

Mathews shared several videos from the day’s festivities, including a sweet video of Meilani excitedly awaiting the train’s approach as Farley and their son stood by her side.

In another video, Meilani happily tells the Easter Bunny she wants candy, while Greyson gives him a fist bump.

Mathews also shared a photo of Farley and Greyson gazing out the train’s window as it rode through Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

“Good day with the Easter Bunny today in New Hope PA about the Easter Bunny Express,” Mathews captioned the image.

Farley, meanwhile, shared several photos and videos on her Instagram story, including one of Greyson shaking his Easter eggs like maracas and another of the kids being read a story.

Mathews made an appearance in his estranged wife’s Instagram Story as he sat next to Greyson on the train.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2015, have had their ups and downs in recent months amid Farley’s decision to file for divorce in September.

“The Plaintiff and the Defendant have irreconcilable differences which have caused the breakdown of the marriage for a period of at least six months which make it appear that the marriage should be dissolved and that there is no prospect of reconciliation,” Farley’s complaint stated, according to New Jersey’s Asbury Park Press.

The MTV star filed a restraining order against Mathews in December after the two got into an argument, and in late January, Farley shared a lengthy statement on her personal website accusing him of physical and emotional abuse.

“I wanted to handle this out of the spotlight because our silence is their greater good. Even when you tried to disgrace my name, make false accusations and even point-blank lie… I still remained silent as challenging as it was… why? Because, greater good,” she said. “But I can no longer sit idly by while you mistreat and malign me in such an egregious manner.”