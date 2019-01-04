Jenna Jameson Still Felt 'Sexy AF' Before Weight Loss: It 'Was Never About Pleasing Society'

Jenna Jameson is getting honest about the real motivation behind her dedication to the keto diet: her own physical and mental well-being!

The former adult-film star, 44, shared another side-by-side photo post of herself before her massive weight loss (she lost 80 lbs. on keto last year) as well as a positive message about body image in the caption.

In the Thursday post, Jameson is striking the same pose in both snapshots while wearing similar outfits, yet in the “after” photo on the right, she shows off her bare stomach in a white crop top.

“Truth. I thought I was still sexy af in my before pic. I was right. My weight loss was never about pleasing society. Yours shouldn’t be either,” she addressed her followers.

“It’s about health, it’s about keeping up with our kids, it’s about longevity,” continued to mother of three, whose 20-month-old daughter Batel Lu appears in her “before” photo. “So stay sexy out there, but strive for health!”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

RELATED: Jenna Jameson Shares What She Eats Daily on the Keto Diet: “You Will See the Weight Drop Off”

The star’s comments echo the same candidness she shared in a December post, when she explained to her followers that “being thin won’t change sadness” or “fix relationships” — rather, it’s a step in the direction for positive living.

“Weight loss doesn’t fix everything,” wrote Jameson, who’s also mom to 9½-year-old twins Jesse Jameson and Journey Jette. “It doesn’t quiet the demons. It doesn’t make you love yourself more. It doesn’t calm anxiety. It doesn’t take away the nightmares. It doesn’t make you feel social. It doesn’t make you of service to others.”

Jenna Jameson More

But, Jameson said, weight loss does put you on the right track. “It is a step towards all of these things,” she continued. “I guess my point is don’t be afraid to take that first step. I love you.”

Jameson has gone from 200 to 120 lbs. since starting the high-fat, low-carb plan in April, and has been open about the ups and downs of her journey along the way.

In October, alongside another side-by-side photograph, she posted an encouraging message to fans that told them they were “enough” just as they were, “no matter [their] size.”

“Weight does not define your beauty,” the How to Make Love Like a Porn Starauthor wrote. “I felt beautiful at my bigger size, I also felt disappointed and unhealthy.”

“Taking control of your weight helps your confidence and health but it doesn’t make you beautiful … your inner light does that,” Jameson noted.