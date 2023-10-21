Jenna Dewan's Husband Gives Tour of Their Home Spookily Decorated for Halloween

Steve Kazee explained that "my favorite little girl asked me to throw her a Halloween party," seemingly referring to Dewan's 10-year-old daughter, Everly

Getty;Steve Kazee/Tiktok Jenna Dewan's husband gave a video tour of their house all decorated for Halloween.

Jenna Dewan and her husband Steve Kazee are getting into the Halloween spirit!

On Saturday, Kazee, 47, shared a TikTok video of the couple's house spookily decorated from floor to ceiling for the holiday. In the clip, which is set to atmospheric music, a caption explains that the over-the-top decorations are in honor of a party for a "little girl," seemingly Dewan's 10-year-old daughter, Everly.

"My favorite little girl asked me to throw her a Halloween party this year, and I might have outdone myself," Kazee writes, as the camera takes viewers on a short tour through the home.

The video starts with a look at the outside of the house, where purple and orange twinkle lights illuminate the shrubs along the walkway and the windows are lit up in different colors. Kazee also set up a projector to beam Halloween light designs on the front of the house.

Steve Kazee/Tiktok A skeleton sits at the piano inside Jenna Dewan's house.

Inside, thick cobwebs hang from the ceiling, walls and light fixtures. The camera shows a long table in the foyer covered with treat bags for the party guests, before panning to the living room where a large skeleton is seated at the piano.

Steve Kazee/Tiktok The kitchen features cobwebs and other spooky Halloween decorations.

In the great room, the TV appears set up for a movie, and the couch is covered with orange Halloween-themed throw pillows. The kitchen is outfitted with another long table covered with a festive table cloth and more spooky decorations. In the backyard, the pool is lit up and jack-o-lanterns hang from the porch.

All in all, it looks like the perfect scary-night setup for Everly, whom Dewan shares with ex-husband Channing Tatum. "Happy Halloween to my favorite girl!" Kazee wrote in his caption.

Dewan and Kazee aren't the only celebrities going all in on Halloween. Last week, Khloé Kardashian gave a behind-the-scenes look at the extravagant decorations for her “annual pumpkin decorating party" for her kids — daughter True, 5, and son Tatum, 15 months — and many nephews and nieces.

A carousel of photos posted on Instagram revealed piles of pumpkins of all shapes and sizes, as well as a "Trick or Treat" station complete with dispensers loaded with candy. As if that wasn't enough, a nearby table was laden with other goodies including candy apples, a bat cake, sugar cookies and Rice Krispies treats

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram Khloé Kardashian and son Tatum show off their cow costumes for Halloween.

The trees were wrapped in cobwebs, lit with twinkly lights and decorated with floating witches' hats. A massive balloon arch — featuring eyeball balloons mixed in — hung over the pool.

Several arts-and-crafts tables were lined with small pumpkins, mini haunted houses and an array of paints and decorations for the kids to make their chilling Halloween creations.

In honor of the occasions, Kardashian and her kids donned fun, animal-themed costumes. True dressed up as a cat, while the reality star and her son wore coordinating cow outfits.



