Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee Cuddle Up During First Red Carpet Appearance Since Pregnancy News

Parents-to-be’s night out!

On Friday, Jenna Dewan and boyfriend Steve Kazee attended the WWE’s 20th celebration in Los Angeles, which marked their first red carpet appearance together since announcing their pregnancy.

The couple was all smiles as they posed together on the red carpet, wearing coordinating black ensembles — and in one sweet photo-op, Kazee affectionately put his hand on Dewan’s stomach.

The dancer and actress, 38, showed off just a hint of her baby bump in a plunging belted black gown, which she accessorized with a pair of heels and a very blingy necklace.

Meanwhile, the Broadway star wore a patterned black and white top with a pair of black pants.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Steve Kazee and Jenna Dewan | Broadimage/Shutterstock More

Steve Kazee and Jena Dewan | Jerod Harris/Getty Images More

RELATED: Pregnant Jenna Dewan’s Boyfriend Steve Kazee ‘Knew He Had to Win Everly Over’: Source

The pregnant star also shared a few behind the scenes snaps of the couple from the night, which was held to celebrate the premiere of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on Fox.

In one selfie, the pair sit side-by-side in the car on their way to the event, as Kazee appears to show off his best fighting face.

“Guess where we’re going again,” she wrote alongside the shot.

Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee | Jenna Dewan/Instagram More