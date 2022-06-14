Jenna Dewan Shows Off Her 'Special' L.A. Home — and Shares Her Favorite Room in the House

Jenna Dewan on MyDomaine

Jenna Dewan is all about that work-from-home life.

On Tuesday, MyDomaine debuted its latest digital issue with Dewan as the cover star. Throughout the Personal Style Issue's cover story, Dewan takes readers on a tour of her Los Angeles home, revealing one of her favorite rooms: her office.

"I am still here for the Zoom life. It saves me. I can do more and do it smarter," the actress and dancer told the outlet of working from home.

She also emphasized that she didn't need a full hair and makeup team to be productive in her chic at-home office.

"I am not someone who wakes up and wants a glam team to get me ready for the day. If I am not working on set, my hair is up in a bun, and I am in comfortable clothes," she said. The star also mentions her daughter, Everly, whom she shares with ex Channing Tatum. "[Evie] calls it 'work mom' and 'mom mom.'"

The space, complete with a sleek desk, modern coffee table and leather couch, is where Dewan finds her peace and calm.

"This has become my decompress room. I can come in here, close the door, do my Zooms and do my work. It's really bright, and I love the desk," she said.

To find the perfect pieces tailored to her style, Dewan worked with designer Julien Marbot of Interior Particulier.

"I was really looking for a home base. There has been a migratory feeling over the past few years, which was why finding this house was so important and special for me," she said of the home she shares with fiancée Steve Kazee.

Dewan admits she had to let go of her former go-to designs to achieve the modern, yet cozy style.

"I love the combination that happened in this house. In the past, I might have been a little bit more cluttered and feminine, with throws and frilly touches," she added. "I love that my style has evolved."

When it comes to compromising on decor with her fiancée, Dewan said they haven't run into any issues.

"Steve and I are opposites in so many ways. He loves Edison bulbs and I love cozy couches and crystals," she said. "We agreed on a lot, actually — he's got really good style and we blend and balance each other very well."

The home also includes some sentimental pieces: Dewan's grandmother's Ivers & Pond piano is nestled under the stairs.

Her designer made sure to add even more personal touches to Dewan's beloved office, since it's a room she spends so much time in.

"Behind her desk, we hung a series of photographs of Studio 54. You see the ecstatic joy of the crowd dancing, the strong presence of Grace Jones and the iconic beauty of Cher," he said. "It's an inspiration wall. Perfect for the creative space we were curating for Jenna. There's dancing, laughing, performing…"

See more photos and read the full feature in MyDomaine's digital issue, out now.