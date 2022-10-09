Jenna Dewan Reacts After Jojo Siwa Said She Helped Her Realize She's Gay: 'Never Been More Honored'

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 07: JoJo Siwa attends the 47th Annual People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 07, 2021 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images,); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 03: Jenna Dewan visits the SiriusXM Studios on October 03, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Jenna Dewan is feeling "honored" after Jojo Siwa included her in her "Gay Awakening Story" TikTok.

Following the trend of TikTokers doing spoken word over the beat to Nicki Minaj's "Super Freaky Girl," Siwa, 19, rapped about the moment she realized she was gay, and how Dewan's 2018 Magic Mike routine on Lip Sync Battle helped her get there.

"Aw Jojo….! I have never been more honored 😘😘😘🌈🌈🌈," Dewan, 41, wrote in an Instagram caption as she reacted to Siwa's video in real time.

In the video, Dewan gasps and holds her hand to her heart as Siwa mentions her name and what her performance of Ginuwine's "Pony" meant to her.

Siwa made the revelation after rapping about Demi Lovato's "Cool For The Summer," stating that "a few years later Jenna Dewan went on Lip Sync Battle. She did a really great Magic Mike number, I pretty much watched it every day."

"Little me, well, she didn't know she was gay," Siwa continued.

The star later discussed in her video how her real "awakening" came when she went on a date with a man who "wanted to have sex with me."

Siwa, as she explained, was uninterested. "And I, did not want to, never wanted to, grossed out by the thought of it, immediately knew, men are not my thing. Women are my gig, gotta go," Siwa said, closing off the clip.

Back in January 2021, Siwa came out as LGBTQ when she posted a TikTok set to Lady Gaga's "Born This Way" after spending time with TikTok collective Pride House LA. She then debuted a shirt that read "BEST GAY COUSIN EVER."

While Siwa told PEOPLE in April of that year that she didn't want to "label" on her sexuality at first, she does like the term "queer" or "pansexual," stating, "Technically I would say that I am pansexual because that's how I have always been my whole life is just like, my human is my human."

Siwa admitted that she didn't want her coming out to "be a big deal," and understood the risk of coming out and that "a lot could have gone away" because of it. "I've never gotten this much support from the world," she said at the time. "I think this is the first time that I've felt so personally happy."

"Performing has always made me super happy," Siwa added. "But for the first time, personally, I am like, whoa, happiness. I am so proud to be me."