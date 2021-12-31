jenna dewan

jenna dewan/instagram

Jenna Dewan is looking back on 2021 and feeling "proud."

The Step Up star, 41, posted a sweet gallery of photos to Instagram on Thursday, with a heartfelt caption summing up her past year.

The first photo showed a selfie of Dewan with her 21-month-old son Callum Michael Rebel, whom she shares with fiancé Steve Kazee.

Additional images saw Dewan's elder child, 8-year-old daughter Everly, holding her baby brother in her lap. Everly is Dewan's daughter with ex-husband Channing Tatum.

RELATED: Jenna Dewan Shares Naked Snaps of Herself and Fiancé Steve Kazee as They Enjoy a Birthday Getaway

Further photos showed Dewan and Kazee, 46, kissing and embracing, mixed in with images of their late family dog Violet as well as shots from some of the dancer and actress's professional pursuits from this year.

"2021. You will never be forgotten," Dewan wrote in the caption.

"We quarantined, quarantined again (in australia!) [sic], stayed in sweats all day, moved, went back to glam, work and made some of my bestest friends," she continued, before later adding that she "felt normal and went on dates again (!), snuggled, lost our beloved family dog Violet, grieved, cried and hugged together, worked together, had family over for holidays finally, played, and most of all- loved hard."

RELATED VIDEO: Jenna Dewan Jokes Daughter Evie Would 'Never Forgive Me' If She Wasn't the Flower Girl in Wedding to Steve Kazee

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I'm proud of all of us. Loving you all into this new year! ❤️✨❤️✨" she concluded.

RELATED: Jenna Dewan Gets New Rescue Pup From Fiancé Steve Kazee for Her Birthday: 'Meet Wylie!'

Dewan's post comes shortly after her "obligatory Christmas pj pic," posted to her Instagram account on Dec. 26, which showed the whole family in matching hunter's plaid pajamas.

In the post, Dewan held Callum in her arms, while Everly smiled for the camera alongside her grandparents.

"Better late than never…! The obligatory Christmas pj pic! Happy Holidays from our family to yours! ❤️🎄❤️," Dewan wrote in the caption.