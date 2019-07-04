Jenelle Evans Says She's 'Ecstatic to Regain Custody' of Her Children: 'Crying in Tears of Joy'

Jenelle Evans is crying tears of joy.

The Teen Mom 2 alum, 27, has regained custody of her children, she confirmed Wednesday.

“I am ecstatic to regain custody of my kids back!” she says in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

“Throughout this long process and final decision, I am excited to be moving forward and continuing to show America I’m a good parent,” says Evans.

On Wednesday, a judge in Evans’ custody trial case ruled that Evans’ 5-year-old son Kaiser — whom she shares with ex Nathan Griffith — and 2-year-old daughter Ensley — whom she shares with husband David Eason — would be returned to her, TMZ reports. Kaiser’s father, Griffith, must return his son to Evans at 10 a.m. on Thursday, TMZ reports.

According to the outlet, Evans’ mother, Barbara Evans, still maintains custody of Jace, 9. (Evans shares Jace with ex Andrew Lewis.)

On Wednesday afternoon, Evans tweeted, “Crying in tears of joy” alongside three crying face emojis.

In a video obtained by Radar Online on Wednesday, Evans and Eason exited the Columbus County courthouse in North Carolina. After being congratulated by the cameraman, Evans replies, “Thank you. Dismissed” and adds, “very happy.”

Eason tells cameras, “Just stay on your Ps and Qs because some people try to accuse you of things that are not necessarily true, blow things out of the water that are very small.”

Evans and Eason temporarily lost custody of the children in May after he allegedly shot and killed their family dog, Nugget, for biting Ensley in the face.

Multiple people testified against the couple, including Griffith, throughout four days in court, according to TMZ. The judge ultimately determined that Evans and Eason could put the children at risk, TMZ reported.

While Ensley and Jace went to live with Barbara, Kaiser was in dad Griffith’s custody. Eason’s other daughter, Maryssa, is in the custody of her mother Whitney Johnson, according to E! News.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE after the custody news broke, Evans’ rep said, “At this time we are cooperating with the judge and legal team from court.”

“We have no comment at this time and appreciate the concerns regarding our client and her children,” Evans’ rep continued. “We will continue to cooperate with the court and their decisions.”

Over the weekend, Evans — who was fired from Teen Mom 2 in May — and Eason reunited with the children at Kaiser’s 5th birthday party.