Jenelle Evans' Husband David Eason Confirms He Killed Her Dog: 'I Loved That Dog'

Jenelle Evans‘ husband David Eason has confirmed that he killed her dog, Nugget.

Eason, who received significant backlash and criticism for his decision to shoot and kill the animal this past spring, opened up to PeopleTV’s People Now about what led to the fatal incident.

“It was a situation where my daughter, her health, her safety was in danger,” Eason explained, referencing 2-year-old daughter Ensley Jolie.

“This was something that nobody wants to ever have to do. The dog was aggressive. Yes, she might not be huge or whatever, but you know when a dog bites a child on the face more than one time, then it should never be around the child again,” said Eason, 31. “If you give the dog up for adoption, one day it’s going to be around children again.”

He continued: “If you call the authorities at that point, the law says the dog has to be euthanized. I’m not going to pay anyone to euthanize my dog when I could do it myself.”

“I mean, I loved that dog,” Eason said, fighting back tears. “I still think about her every day. It’s really hard for me. A lot of people put me down for it, they hate me for it, but like I said it was not something I wanted to do.”

Teen Mom 2 alum Evans, 27, shared she had hoped the incident wouldn’t have gotten out to the public as it was a “private family issue that happened within our household.”

“We didn’t want it getting out in the news at all,” Evans said.

The reality star shared that on the day it happened, she told a friend of hers, who then told her 5-year-old son Kaiser’s father, Nathan Griffith.

“[He] called the cops and said, ‘Check on my son.’ TMZ got a hold of that 911 call and that’s how it got brought up in the news,” Evans said.

Evans went on to defend Eason, crediting his decision to kill Nugget to his “country lifestyle.”

“David has grown up in the country lifestyle — he hunts, he fishes. The way he was raised is really different than a lot of other places. We understand that people ares scared of the whole gun thing, [but] they just don’t understand it from David’s perspective,” Evans said.

“His father taught him, ‘Don’t let any animal hurt you’ … and he just thought what he was doing was best,” said Evans.

