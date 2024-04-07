Jelly Roll's private plane makes emergency landing on way to CMT Awards: 'That was scary'

Jelly Roll and his wife Bunnie XO were en route to Austin, Texas, ahead of the 2024 CMT Awards when his private jet had to make an emergency landing amid technical issues.

The country singer, known for his hits "Need A Favor" and "Save Me," and his wife have safely arrived for Sunday night's awards show.

Bunnie XO, a podcast host and internet personality, documented the couple's travels on her Instagram and TikTok. Afterward, she described the whole ordeal as "scary" on social media.

On Friday, she posted a TikTok video with the caption, "Our plane we were on just stopped mid-air & turned around for an emergency landing."

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo arrive for the 2023 CMT Awards in Austin, Texas.

“CMT I swear we’re coming,” Bunnie said in the caption.

On another post, Bunnie wrote, “When the private jet you’re in just stopped mid-air, turned around & said we had to emergency land because of a malfunction."

Bunnie XO posted another video where she asked her husband, "What's happening?"

"The plane just got turned around,' Jelly Roll said. "They said it's an issue with the computer."

"And they want us to get back on it!" she said. Jelly Roll responded, "At least it wasn't the brakes!"

Bunnie told commenters on social media, “We’re good baby but that was scary,” and “I get eerily calm under chaos.”

Jelly Roll accepts the award for male video of the year at the 2023 CMT Awards.

Later, in an Instagram Story, Bunnie posted a video from another flight. "Alright L.A. let's try this again. Austin here we come!" she wrote in the caption.

Jelly Roll is one of the top nominees at the 2024 CMT Awards. He's up for three awards this year: video of the year (for "Need A Favor"), male video of the year and CMT performance of the year.

Jelly Roll will also be hitting the stage as a performer at the awards show.

Last year, Jelly Roll attended the 2023 CMT as the first awards show of his career. He won three awards: male video, breakthrough male video and digital-first performance.

The 2024 CMT Awards air April 7 (Sunday, 8 p.m. ET/PT) on CBS.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Jelly Roll's plane makes emergency landing en route to CMT Awards