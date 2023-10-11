Jelly Roll offers to pay climbing Ohio fan's bond if arrested

Jason DeFord, aka Jelly Roll, continues to prove why he is truly a man of the people.

When the country music star isn't dominating at awards shows, giving back to incarcerated youth or visiting inmates, he's offering to post bail for his fans.

A video posted to TikTok on Oct. 1 shows an unknown man climbing on the roof of the Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, on Sept. 30 where DeFord was performing during his Backroad Baptism tour.

The video was posted by TikTok user bridgettehall_, who addressed the man in the video by asking, "I need to know if you got arrested for this,"

Had he been arrested, DeFord offered to come to his rescue. "If he did - I want to bond him out lol," commented DeFord.

Bunnie Xo, Jelly Roll's wife, also commented asking if the man was okay. bridgettehall_ responded saying the man was fine and that he had made it down from the arena safely.

The man was able to elude police.

"It was a busy night, and I think it was sold out," said Bill Holland, inspector for the Summit County Sheriff's Office. "By the time we got the call and arrived he had disappeared into the crowd."

