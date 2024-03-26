Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, Trisha Yearwood to Perform at 2024 CMT Awards

Jelly Roll and Lainey Wilson are among the performers at the 2024 CMT Music Awards. - Credit: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images

Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, Keith Urban, and more will hit the stage at the 2024 CMT Music Awards, which will take place April 7 at the Moody Center in Austin, and air live on CBS and Paramount+. New performers just added to the lineup include Cody Johnson, Megan Moroney, and Old Dominion. Parker McCollum and Brittney Spencer are set to collaborate on a version of McCollum’s hit “Burn It Down.”

Elsewhere, Wilson is set to play her new single, “Country’s Cool Again,” while Urban will deliver a world premiere performance of “Straight Line,” a new single from his next album, which is set to arrive later this year (a release date and title haven’t been announced yet). Other performers include Bailey Zimmerman, who’ll perform his current single from Religiously. The Album, “Where It Ends”; and Sam Hunt, who’ll debut a new song, which will mark his first of the year following 2023’s “Outskirts.”

CMT Awards host Kelsea Ballerini is also set to play during the show. Trisha Yearwood will debut the new song “Put It in a Song” and also receive a special honor: The June Carter Cash Humanitarian Award.

Wilson, Jelly Roll, and Ballerini are among this year’s most nominated artists, picking up three each, alongside Megan Moroney and Cody Johnson. All five of those artists made the long list for Video of the Year, with fan voting open until April 1 to narrow the contenders down to six; the top three finalists from the second round of voting will be announced the day before the CMT Music Awards.

Other notable nominees for the CMT Awards include Zach Bryan, who picked up his first two nominations, including a Video of the Year nod for “Nine Ball,” which starred Matthew McConaughey as a pool shark. Tyler Childers became a first-time nominee as well, earning Video of the Year and Breakthrough Male Video of the Year nominations for his heartbreaking “In Your Love” clip.

