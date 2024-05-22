Jelly Roll & Bunnie XO’s Teen Is ‘Grounded for Life’ After Footage Shows Her Sneaking Out

Bailee Ann is in big trouble. The 16-year-old daughter of country music singer Jelly Roll didn’t consider one very important thing when she snuck out of her house with a friend: Technology. Gone are the days of secretly climbing out a window and scurrying down a tree under the guise of darkness. Security cameras will catch you in a second. And that’s exactly what happened to Bailee Ann (minus the tree).

Stepmom Bunnie XO posted a video on TikTok that showed the fateful mishap. “When your teen gets caught sneaking out… wait for it,” the singer wrote over the video.

It starts with Bunnie XO shaking her head, and Bailee Ann shrugging and scratching her head. The video then cuts to security footage of Bailee Ann and (supposedly) a friend sneaking out at 1:20 a.m. earlier this month.

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo at the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Or, at least trying to sneak out. Because there was another factor the teen didn’t consider: Her family’s security team. They seem to have made it through the yard until the video jumps to a clip with the two walking back toward the house. “Security sending them right back home,” was written over the video.

“Grounded for life,” Bunnie XO captioned the video with a laughing emoji before admitting she was just kidding.

Commenters could not stop laughing at this poorly planned night out. “[She] forgot about the cameras and security 🤔😆” “Thank god cameras weren’t a thing in my teens 😂😂😂😂” “HAHAHA this kinda makes me glad i grew up poor. I never got caught. 😂”

One person pointed out a confusing part of the video where Bailee Ann and her accomplice seem to crouch under something. “Hhahahaha! What were they trying to duck under?? AIR!? lol God bless it”

Bunnie XO responded to the comment saying it was a pool camera they were trying to avoid. So they remembered some of the cameras! But were still caught and sent home with their tail between their legs. Well, at least one person will benefit from this. Now Bailee Ann’s little brother Noah knows not to try the same scheme. At least not without some major changes.

