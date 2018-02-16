Jeffrey Tambor slams Amazon Studios after he's axed from Transparent

Jeffrey Tambor has slated Amazon Studios following its announcement that he’s been axed from the series Transparent, following allegations of sexual harassment against him.

Tambor called the investigation conducted by the studio ‘deeply flawed’, and said that he was ‘profoundly disappointed’ in the decision.

He also slammed the series creator Jill Soloway for failing to back him.

Tambor was accused of inappropriate sexual behaviour by at least three women, including co-star, Trace Lysette, and a former assistant.

Lysette, who plays yoga teacher Shea in the series, claimed that Tambor made sexual remarks and thrust himself against her.

In a statement, he said: “I am profoundly disappointed in Amazon’s handling of these false accusations against me.

“I am even more disappointed in Jill Soloway’s unfair characterisation of me as someone who would ever cause harm to any of my fellow cast mates.

View photos

“In our four-year history of working together on this incredible show, these accusations have never been revealed or discussed directly with me or anyone at Amazon.

“Therefore, I can only surmise that the investigation against me was deeply flawed and biased toward the toxic politicised atmosphere that afflicted our set.”

Amazon confirmed that he would not be returning to the show, which had earned Tambor two Emmys and a Golden Globe for his performance as Maura Pfefferman, a man who transitions from male to female late in life.

Soloway said in a statement: “ We are grateful to the many trans people who have supported our vision for Transparent since its inception and remain heartbroken about the pain and mistrust their experience has generated in our community.

“We are taking definitive action to ensure our workplace respects the safety and dignity of every individual, and are taking steps to heal as a family.”

Read more

Guillermo Del Toro defends Shape of Water nudity

Love Actually fact blows minds

Bill Paxton’s family sue for wrongful death



