Jeffrey Tambor hit with a second allegation of sexual harassment

Jeffrey Tambor has been hit with a second accusation of sexual harassment.

Trace Lysette, a co-star on the Emmy-winning comedy-drama ‘Transparent’, is alleging that he ‘got physical’ with her while on the set of the show.

Lysette, who is transgender and plays the recurring role of Shea in the series, released a statement on Twitter, alleging that Tambor had made ‘many sexual advances’ towards her, and detailed one in particular.

“I stood in a corner on the set as the crew reset for a wide shot. My back was against the wall in a corner as Jeffrey approached me,” the statement reads.

“He came in close, put his bare feet on top of mine so I could not move, leaned his body against me, and began quick, discreet thrusts back and forth against my body.

“I felt his penis against my hip through his thin pajamas and I pushed him off me.”

She added that at the time she ‘laughed it off’ because she ‘had a job to do and I had to do it with Jeffrey, the lead of our show’.





In a counter statement to Variety, Tambor denied the allegations.

“For the past four years, I’ve had the huge privilege — and huge responsibility – of playing Maura Pfefferman, a transgender woman, in a show that I know has had an enormous, positive impact on a community that has been too long dismissed and misunderstood. Now I find myself accused of behavior that any civilized person would condemn unreservedly,” the statement reads.

“I know I haven’t always been the easiest person to work with. I can be volatile and ill-tempered, and too often I express my opinions harshly and without tact. But I have never been a predator – ever.

“I am deeply sorry if any action of mine was ever misinterpreted by anyone as being sexually aggressive or if I ever offended or hurt anyone. But the fact is, for all my flaws, I am not a predator and the idea that someone might see me in that way is more distressing than I can express.”

The accusation follows another by Tambor’s former assistant Van Barnes.

Barnes, who is also transgender, claimed in a Facebook post that he had behaved ‘inappropriately’ towards her.

Tambor again denied the claims, calling them ‘baseless’, and dismissed Barnes as ‘a former disgruntled assistant’.

