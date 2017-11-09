Jeffrey Tambor denies sexual harassment claims as Amazon investigates

Jeffrey Tambor has denied accusations of sexual harassment on the set of Amazon’s hit comedy-drama ‘Transparent’, calling them ‘baseless’.

But a spokesperson for Amazon Studios has said that it is investigating allegations made by Tambor’s former assistant Van Barnes.

The accusations were made by Barnes, who is transgender, in a private Facebook post, according to Deadline, and implied sexually inappropriate behaviour from Tambor.

In a statement, Tambor said: “I am aware that a former disgruntled assistant of mine has made a private post implying that I had acted in an improper manner toward her.

“I adamantly and vehemently reject and deny any and all implication and allegation that I have ever engaged in any improper behavior toward this person or any other person I have ever worked with.

“I am appalled and distressed by this baseless allegation.”

Amazon is reportedly in the process of speaking to Tambor and members of staff on the Emmy and Golden Globe-winning series, in which Tambor plays a retired college professor who decides to transition.

The company is clearly taking the allegations seriously, after the studio’s boss Roy Price resigned just weeks ago, following accusations of sexual harassment from Isa Dick Hackett, the producer of Amazon’s ‘The Man In The High Castle’.

She claimed that he lewdly propositioned her during an event at Comic-Con in San Diego in 2015.

Price was suspended, and then later resigned.

