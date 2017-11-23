Jeffrey Tambor accused of sexual harassment by third person

The Transparent actor said he had no recollection of the latest alleged incident but apologised for any offence caused “inadvertently”.

Jeffrey Tambor has been accused of sexual harassment by a third person, who said the actor forcibly kissed her on the set of a 2001 film.

The actor, who is considering quitting Amazon series Transparent after allegations over his behaviour on set, said he did not remember the latest alleged incident but apologised for any discomfort caused “inadvertently”.

Transparent co-star Trace Lysette and a former assistant to Tambor have both accused him of sexual harassment in recent weeks. He denies the claims.

A make-up artist, who subsequently requested not to be named, told website Refinery29 that she had not interacted with him during filming, adding: “It wasn’t like he and I had bantered back and forth or flirted.”

But she alleged that Tambor, now 73, made a sudden advance on the last day of filming the movie Never Again.

“I said (to Tambor), ‘It was very nice to work with you’ and he grabbed me out of nowhere and kissed me on the lips,” she said.

“And I was just shocked. I didn’t even know how to react, because how do you react when you’re not expecting anything like that? So I didn’t know if I was embarrassed or shocked or mortified or stunned. It was a whole bunch of emotions.”

In a statement, Tambor said he had “absolutely no recollection of anything like this incident ever happening”.

“If it did, it wasn’t meant as anything more than an enthusiastic farewell and gratitude for a job well done at the end of a shoot,” he added.

“However, I am deeply sorry for any discomfort or offence I may have inadvertently caused her.”

Last week, Lysette, who plays yoga instructor Shea, said Tambor made sexual remarks during filming and at one point thrust himself against her.

Tambor has won two Emmys and a Golden Globe starring as a transgender woman in the Amazon series but said he is considering quitting it “given the politicised atmosphere that seems to have afflicted our set”.

Amazon is investigating the claims made against him in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal, which has led to increased scrutiny of the behaviour of powerful men in Hollywood and has triggered an anti-harassment movement.