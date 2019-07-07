Biographer Tweets Embarrassing Trump Quote About Jeffrey Epstein And Younger Women

Donald Trump biographer Tim O’Brien on Saturday took note on Twitter of an old quote from the president about his one-time pal Jeffrey Epstein, whom he called a “terrific guy” and “fun.”

It’s “even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side,” Trump told New York Magazine in 2002 for a profile on Epstein.

“I’ve known Jeff for fifteen years. Terrific guy. He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.” - Donald Trump, 2002 https://t.co/3pbKrcFdn6 — Tim O'Brien (@TimOBrien) July 7, 2019

Epstein was arrested in New York Saturday on federal charges of allegedly sex trafficking minors, according to The New York Times, The Miami Herald and The Daily Beast, which first reported the story.

The 66-year-old billionaire money manager is accused of trafficking dozens of minors in New York and Florida between 2002 and 2005, according to The Daily Beast, which cited three unnamed law enforcement sources. He allegedly paid the underage victims for massages, and molested and sexually abused them.

Epstein avoided federal criminal charges in 2007 and 2008 in a widely criticized plea deal on earlier accusations that he molested underage girls. The deal was negotiated by Trump’s Secretary of Labor Alexander Acosta when he was a top federal prosecutor in Miami.

Epstein, a registered sex offender, is expected to appear in court in Manhattan on Monday.

