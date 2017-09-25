Jeffrey Dean Morgan Accidentally Reveals Sex of Baby No. 2, Adorably Apologizes to Wife Hilarie Burton

"After all these years, she's come to expect me to be a dope."

Jeffrey Dean Morgan had some explaining to do to.

On Sunday, the Walking Dead star confessed to his Instagram followers that he had to apologize to wife Hilarie Burton after he accidentally revealed the sex of their second child.

"Whoever took this picture?? Caught a moment... thank you. We shall cherish," Morgan captioned a photo of his head in his hands after he shared at a public event that he and the former One Tree Hill star were expecting a girl. "I texted @hilarieburton right after I spilled the little girl beans... and, as usual... she was a rock star. After all these years she's come to expect me to be a dope... thank god she gets it, and loves me regardless."

Morgan was at an event in New Jersey in promotion of The CW's The Supernatural show and went on to thank the fans and the stars of the series. "Thank you New Jersey, and the incredible @cw_supernatural family! Love ya all, and had a blast seeing you," he wrote. "And most of all... all the love in the world to my boys... @jensenackles and @jaredpadalecki it's always too little time together... but it's always special. I miss ya both. Xojd."

After Burton debuted her baby bump at the 2017 Emmy Awards earlier this month, Morgan's rep confirmed to ET that the couple were in fact expecting another child.

Burton, 35, and Morgan, 51, are already parents to son Augustus, whom they welcomed in 2010.

ET spoke with the notoriously private pair in January, when Burton revealed why she loves her husband's brutal Walking Dead character, Negan.

"It's made him good cop at home," Burton explained. "He gets all his bad cop stuff out of the way at work and then he comes home and he's happy dad."

Morgan joked, "I'm sweet all the time. And my kid thinks I'm cool, so that works. I take out the trash."

