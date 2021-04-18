Jeffree Star Says He Has to Wear a Back 'Brace for a Few Months' After Car Crash in Wyoming

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Glenn Garner
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

  Jeffree Star/Instagram  

Jeffree Star has left the hospital with a broken back after he and a friend were in a car accident in Casper, Wyoming.

The YouTube star, 35, shared a video update on Instagram Story Saturday after the pair were hospitalized Friday morning. "I leave the hospital today, I have to wear this crazy brace for a few months," Star said while sitting in a wheelchair next to Lucas' hospital bed.

"And my back is really broke," he added, noting that he was about to check out of the hospital. "My vertebrae, three of them are not attached right now. And I am in the most excruciating pain ever."

The makeup influencer said that "peeing has become a chore" as he posted another update from the bathroom, revealing that his back brace was pressing against his bladder and making it hard for him to walk. "But this is going to keep my spine from healing wrong, and hopefully heal very straight," he continued.

His friend said he had to stay in the hospital because of "internal issues, due to my colon cancer." He was only allowed to eat ice chips, in case he had to have surgery.

  Jeffree Star/Twitter Jeffree Star     

RELATED: Jeffree Star Hospitalized Following 'Sever Car Accident' in Wyoming: 'Car Flipped 3 Times'

  Jeffree Star/Instagram  

"But we really almost lost our lives," Star said. "And it was one of the scariest experiences I think I've ever been through." He added that they have "won the Guinness Book of World Records for the most people telling us to die," but Lucas noted that the positive messages outweighed the negative.

Star reiterated that they wrecked when his Rolls-Royce hit a patch of black ice, sending the car into a snow bank, where it flipped three times. His assistant previously posted a photo of him and Lucas in the hospital, alerting his 13.6 million followers to the accident.

Wyoming Highway Patrol Sergeant Jeremy Beck previously told PEOPLE that the crash was reported shortly after 8:30 a.m. local time on Friday. Star and "another person" were driving on Hat Six Road, and "ended up losing control, drove off the roadway and rolled." 

"There was slush on the roadway up in that area," Beck said, adding that Star was "transported to a hospital there in Casper." The sergeant confirmed Star was driving the vehicle, and both he and Daniel were wearing seatbelts. Further investigation into the crash is ongoing.

After checking out of the hospital, Star shared some photos of the wrecked car, while dealing with his insurance company. "Thank God a #RollsRoyce is built with highly reinforced steel because it saved our lives," he wrote with one photo.

  Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty Jeffree Star     

He later shared another update from bed, revealing he's a "side sleeper" but has to sleep on his back for it to heal properly. "The pain medicine is kind of helping, but I've never felt anything like this before. It's like my muscles are on fire inside," he added, noting that his doctor said the next three to five days are going to "really f—ing suck."

The Jeffree Star Cosmetics founder has been spending more time in Casper, Wyoming, where he bought some property last year. "I love my privacy," he recently wrote on Twitter when asked about his land in the area.

Recommended Stories

  • Jeffree Star Hospitalized Following 'Severe Car Accident' in Wyoming: 'Car Flipped 3 Times'

    "So thankful they are both alive," read a post shared on the YouTube star's official social media accounts

  • Survivor's Sunday Burquest Dead of Cancer at Age 50

    Sunday Burquest, a contestant on Survivor: Millenials vs. Generation X, died on Sunday morning

  • Halle Berry Opens Up About Not "Fitting in" Growing Up

    "I felt inferior a lot."

  • YouTube Beauty Mogul Jeffree Star Released From Hospital After ‘Severe’ Car Accident

    UPDATE (4/16/21 7:35 p.m. PT): Jeffree Star updated fans on his condition Friday evening, writing in a tweet, “This morning was one of the scariest moments of our entire lives. I’m so grateful to be here still. I’m in excruciating pain because part of my back is broken and I have vertebrae fractures on my spine. My doctor said it will take a few months but I should make a full recovery.” He added in a separate post, “My best friend Daniel has internal injuries and because he has survived colon cancer three times, he’s having complications with his organs and they’re monitoring him 24/7. We’ll know more soon. Thank you to every single person checking on us.” Jeffree Star, the YouTuber and beauty mogul, was treated and released from a hospital in Wyoming after being injured in a car accident, a representative for the Wyoming Medical Center told TheWrap on Friday. Earlier on Friday, a tweet from Star’s account said Star was hospitalized after being in a “severe” car accident, where his car flipped over three times after hitting black ice. The tweet included a photo of Star in a hospital bed next to his friend Daniel Lucas, who was also in the car and was seen seated next to Star in the photo. A local Wyoming radio station reported that Star was driving his new Rolls Royce when he hit a patch of black ice, leading the car to roll over several times. Also Read: Beauty Guru James Charles Apologizes for 'Reckless' Interactions With Minors: 'I F-ed Up' On Thursday, Star tweeted that he would be posting a new video with Lucas on his YouTube channel, which has over 16.5 million subscribers. A few hours ago Jeffree and Daniel were in a severe car accident and the car flipped 3 times after hitting black ice 💔 We will update you all when the doctor gives us more info. So thankful they are both alive. pic.twitter.com/ZIyikskJlq — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) April 16, 2021 Read original story YouTube Beauty Mogul Jeffree Star Released From Hospital After ‘Severe’ Car Accident At TheWrap

  • Jeffree Star Says He's "Grateful" to Be Alive in Update on Car Crash Injuries

    Jeffree Star took to Twitter on Friday afternoon to share an update on his condition after he and a friend were involved in a car accident in Casper, Wyo.

  • Mariel Hemingway Says Woody Allen’s ‘Manhattan’ ‘100 Percent’ Couldn’t Come Out Today

    In the film, Hemingway played a 17-year-old girl in a relationship with Allen's 42-year-old man.

  • Jeffree Star Hospitalized After ‘Severe’ Car Accident In Wyoming: ‘The Car Flipped 3 Times’

    Jeffree Star has been hospitalized after a serious car accident. The YouTube beauty influencer and his friend Daniel Lucas are both recovering after their car flipped three times while they were on the road in Wyoming. Jeffree’s Twitter account confirmed the news on Friday and shared a photo of the pair wearing medical gowns while posing hand-in-hand as Jeffree sported a neck brace and rested in bed.

  • 'Huge backlog' of NHS patients caused by Covid could take up to five years to clear

    A “huge backlog” of patients facing long waits for treatment because of the pandemic could take five years to clear, NHS chiefs have warned. Hospital bosses said there was a “very worrying” number of patients waiting for help, including those in need of urgent treatment for cancer. And they raised fears that far too many people could be left waiting several years for procedures which would normally be treated in a matter of months. NHS Providers, which represents every NHS hospital and mental health, community and ambulance service in England, said tackling the problem in the worst affected areas could take three to five years. According to recent data from NHS England, 4.7million people were waiting to start treatment at the end of February – the highest figure since records began in August 2007. The number waiting more than 52 weeks to start hospital treatment was 387,885 – the highest for any calendar month since December 2007. In February last year, the number having to wait more than 52 weeks was 1,613. NHS Providers called for additional funding from the Government, and said the NHS would need to make some “bold” changes in the way services are delivered, in order to meet the demand. Chief executive Chris Hopson said: "Early work by trust leaders shows there is a huge backlog to clear. Trust leaders are going as fast as they can in tackling the most urgent cancer, surgery and other cases. They are only too aware of the impact of delays. "The scale of the backlog ahead is very worrying.” "Some chief executives are adamant we must avoid returning to the situation in the early 2000s, when the NHS had far too many people waiting for years, not months, on waiting lists,” he added.

  • Pelosi says in new book that Trump's 2016 victory felt 'like a mule kicking you in the back over and over again'

    Pelosi detailed how upset she was after Hillary Clinton's 2016 loss, saying it was "scary" that Trump could have been elected in the first place.

  • Sensational Messi scores twice as Barca beat Athletic to win Copa del Rey

    Lionel Messi scored twice, including a stunning solo goal, as Barcelona blew away Athletic Bilbao to win the Copa del Rey on Saturday, consigning their opponents to a second final defeat in two weeks.

  • Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates 42nd Birthday with Romantic Gift from Boyfriend Travis Barker

    "Tulips and gardenias are my favorite flowers," the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star said of the thoughtful gift

  • Lionel Messi's Barcelona teammates lined up for photos with him after Copa del Rey title (video)

    Lionel Messi won his 35th trophy. But it was trophy No. 1 for a score of teammates.

  • Jeffree Star Says He's in 'Excruciating Pain' After Car Accident: 'Part of My Back Is Broken'

    "My doctor said it will take a few months but I should make a full recovery," the YouTube star said in an update shared on Friday afternoon

  • Dwayne Johnson Celebrates 'Loving' Daughter Tiana's 3rd Birthday: 'My Greatest Joy'

    Dwayne Johnson called his daughter Tiana "loving" and "tenacious" in a sweet tribute to the 3-year-old

  • Elon Musk's brother Kimbal Musk, typically a Democrat donor, gave $2,800 to each GOP lawmaker who voted to impeach Trump

    Kimbal Musk previously donated to the presidential campaigns of Democrats Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton, and Barack Obama.

  • Celebs and Sephora shoppers love this oil-free moisturizer - here's why I'm hooked on it, too

    "The best moisturizer I have ever used."

  • Angel Olsen Comes Out: ‘I’m Gay’

    Singer-songwriter shares photo of her partner on Instagram

  • Britney Spears assures fans she is 'totally fine' in mental health update: 'I am extremely happy'

    The pop star is speaking out again following the February documentary "Framing Britney Spears."

  • ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Will De-Age Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock

    Alfred Molina has not only confirmed that his “Doc Ock” aka as Otto Octavius, will return after 17 years to “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” but that the film will de-age him to match “the moment” he died in the “Spider-Man 2,” according to an interview in Variety Molina, who is 67, had “practical” concerns about the physicality of the role since he has aged since the 2004 superhero film. “‘Did you see what we did to Bob Downey Jr. and Sam Jackson?'” “Spider-Man” director Jon Watts told Molina. Also Read: Alfred Molina to Return as Doctor Octopus in 'Spider-Man 3' Marvel Studios de-aged Robert Downey Jr. to appear the way he did in 1991 in 2016’s “Captain America: Civil War,” and Sam Jackson was de-aged to play a younger version of his character, Nick Fury, set in the 1990s in 2019’s “Captain Marvel.” Molina last appeared as Doctor Octopus in 2004’s “Spider-Man 2” from director Sam Raimi. The film is considered one of the greatest superhero movies of all time. This is perhaps the biggest sign that “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” starring Holland as the wall-crawler, will be a huge “Spider-Verse” movie that brings back previous Spider-Man actors and villains. Jamie Foxx is set to reprise his role as Spider-Man villain Electro in “Spider-Man 3;” the actor played the character in the 2014 “The Amazing Spider-Man 2,” which starred Andrew Garfield before the character was brought into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The question now remains will Andrew Garfield and especially Tobey Maguire reprise their roles as the Spider-Men from their previous films? Reps for both actors, along with Marvel Studios, and Sony didn’t respond to numerous requests for comment. Sony has dated the third film for Dec. 17, 2021 . Jon Watts, who directed “Homecoming” and 2019’s “Far From Home,” is also directing “No Way Home.” The most recent Spider-Man film, “Far From Home,” brought back another popular character from a previous iteration of the franchise, having J.K. Simmons reprise his role as J. Jonah Jameson from the original trilogy of films with Tobey Maguire. Other franchise regulars, including Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon and Tony Revolori, will likewise return for the sequel. Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal are producing the third film in the franchise. Read original story ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Will De-Age Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock At TheWrap

  • The Truth About Victoria Beckham and David Beckham's Marriage: How They Continue to Defy the Haters

    If you wannabe David Beckham's lover, apparently you have to deal with some hate. As wife Victoria Beckham says, "People have been making things up about our relationship for 20 years."