Jeffree Star Says He Has to Wear a Back 'Brace for a Few Months' After Car Crash in Wyoming

Jeffree Star has left the hospital with a broken back after he and a friend were in a car accident in Casper, Wyoming.

The YouTube star, 35, shared a video update on Instagram Story Saturday after the pair were hospitalized Friday morning. "I leave the hospital today, I have to wear this crazy brace for a few months," Star said while sitting in a wheelchair next to Lucas' hospital bed.

"And my back is really broke," he added, noting that he was about to check out of the hospital. "My vertebrae, three of them are not attached right now. And I am in the most excruciating pain ever."

The makeup influencer said that "peeing has become a chore" as he posted another update from the bathroom, revealing that his back brace was pressing against his bladder and making it hard for him to walk. "But this is going to keep my spine from healing wrong, and hopefully heal very straight," he continued.

His friend said he had to stay in the hospital because of "internal issues, due to my colon cancer." He was only allowed to eat ice chips, in case he had to have surgery.

"But we really almost lost our lives," Star said. "And it was one of the scariest experiences I think I've ever been through." He added that they have "won the Guinness Book of World Records for the most people telling us to die," but Lucas noted that the positive messages outweighed the negative.

Star reiterated that they wrecked when his Rolls-Royce hit a patch of black ice, sending the car into a snow bank, where it flipped three times. His assistant previously posted a photo of him and Lucas in the hospital, alerting his 13.6 million followers to the accident.

Wyoming Highway Patrol Sergeant Jeremy Beck previously told PEOPLE that the crash was reported shortly after 8:30 a.m. local time on Friday. Star and "another person" were driving on Hat Six Road, and "ended up losing control, drove off the roadway and rolled."

"There was slush on the roadway up in that area," Beck said, adding that Star was "transported to a hospital there in Casper." The sergeant confirmed Star was driving the vehicle, and both he and Daniel were wearing seatbelts. Further investigation into the crash is ongoing.

After checking out of the hospital, Star shared some photos of the wrecked car, while dealing with his insurance company. "Thank God a #RollsRoyce is built with highly reinforced steel because it saved our lives," he wrote with one photo.

He later shared another update from bed, revealing he's a "side sleeper" but has to sleep on his back for it to heal properly. "The pain medicine is kind of helping, but I've never felt anything like this before. It's like my muscles are on fire inside," he added, noting that his doctor said the next three to five days are going to "really f—ing suck."

The Jeffree Star Cosmetics founder has been spending more time in Casper, Wyoming, where he bought some property last year. "I love my privacy," he recently wrote on Twitter when asked about his land in the area.