Jeffree Star Says He's in 'Excruciating Pain' After Car Accident: 'Part of My Back Is Broken'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Gabrielle Chung
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

       Jeffree Star     

Jeffree Star is speaking out following a severe car crash in Wyoming on Friday that landed him in the hospital.

"This morning was one of the scariest moments of our entire lives," the YouTube star, 35, wrote in an update shared on his Twitter and Instagram later that afternoon. "I'm so grateful to be here still. I'm in excruciating pain because part of my back is broken and I have vertebrae fractures on my spine."

"My doctor said it will take a few months but I should make a full recovery," he continued.

Star's friend, Daniel Lucas, was also injured in the harrowing incident, according to the beauty influencer.

"My best friend Daniel has internal injuries and because he has survived colon cancer three times, he's having complications with his organs and they're monitoring him 24/7," Star shared. "We'll know more soon. Thank you to every single person checking on us 💯."

  Jeffree Star/instagram  

  Jeffree Star/instagram Jeffree Star     

RELATED: Jeffree Star Hospitalized Following 'Severe Car Accident' in Wyoming: 'Car Flipped 3 Times'

Star first shared news of his accident earlier on Friday when a post on his social media accounts said that he and Lucas "were in a severe car accident and the car flipped 3 times after hitting black ice" that day.

The update also included picture of Star lying in a hospital bed while wearing a neck brace as Lucas sat by his side.

"We will update you all when the doctor gives us more info," the post continued. "So thankful they are both alive." 

Wyoming Highway Patrol Sergeant Jeremy Beck told PEOPLE that they first received reports of the crash shortly after 8:30 a.m. local time on Friday. At the time of the accident, Star and "another person" were driving on Hat Six Road, and "ended up losing control, drove off the roadway and rolled."

  Jeffree Star/Twitter Jeffree Star     

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

"There was slush on the roadway up in that area," said Beck, adding that Star was "transported to a hospital there in Casper."

Beck confirmed Star was driving the vehicle and both he and Daniel were wearing seatbelts. Further investigation into the crash is ongoing.

According to Dirt, Star has been spending more time in Wyoming after purchasing a home in Casper last year.

"I love my privacy," he wrote this week when asked about the land he owns in the state. "I'm doing nothing with it besides staring at all the nature and enjoying my stunning view."

Recommended Stories

  • Jeffree Star Is Hospitalized After Suffering Injuries in "Severe" Car Accident

    Jeffree Star was involved in a "severe" car accident outside of his new Wyoming home. Read on to learn more about the YouTube star's injuries.

  • Cassie Randolph breaks silence after ex Colton Underwood comes out as gay

    Randolph and Underwood met on season 23 of 'The Bachelor' and broke up in May 2020.

  • Jeffree Star Says He's "Grateful" to Be Alive in Update on Car Crash Injuries

    Jeffree Star took to Twitter on Friday afternoon to share an update on his condition after he and a friend were involved in a car accident in Casper, Wyo.

  • Jeffree Star Hospitalized After ‘Severe’ Car Accident In Wyoming: ‘The Car Flipped 3 Times’

    Jeffree Star has been hospitalized after a serious car accident. The YouTube beauty influencer and his friend Daniel Lucas are both recovering after their car flipped three times while they were on the road in Wyoming. Jeffree’s Twitter account confirmed the news on Friday and shared a photo of the pair wearing medical gowns while posing hand-in-hand as Jeffree sported a neck brace and rested in bed.

  • YouTube Beauty Mogul Jeffree Star Released From Hospital After ‘Severe’ Car Accident

    UPDATE (4/16/21 7:35 p.m. PT): Jeffree Star updated fans on his condition Friday evening, writing in a tweet, “This morning was one of the scariest moments of our entire lives. I’m so grateful to be here still. I’m in excruciating pain because part of my back is broken and I have vertebrae fractures on my spine. My doctor said it will take a few months but I should make a full recovery.” He added in a separate post, “My best friend Daniel has internal injuries and because he has survived colon cancer three times, he’s having complications with his organs and they’re monitoring him 24/7. We’ll know more soon. Thank you to every single person checking on us.” Jeffree Star, the YouTuber and beauty mogul, was treated and released from a hospital in Wyoming after being injured in a car accident, a representative for the Wyoming Medical Center told TheWrap on Friday. Earlier on Friday, a tweet from Star’s account said Star was hospitalized after being in a “severe” car accident, where his car flipped over three times after hitting black ice. The tweet included a photo of Star in a hospital bed next to his friend Daniel Lucas, who was also in the car and was seen seated next to Star in the photo. A local Wyoming radio station reported that Star was driving his new Rolls Royce when he hit a patch of black ice, leading the car to roll over several times. Also Read: Beauty Guru James Charles Apologizes for 'Reckless' Interactions With Minors: 'I F-ed Up' On Thursday, Star tweeted that he would be posting a new video with Lucas on his YouTube channel, which has over 16.5 million subscribers. A few hours ago Jeffree and Daniel were in a severe car accident and the car flipped 3 times after hitting black ice 💔 We will update you all when the doctor gives us more info. So thankful they are both alive. pic.twitter.com/ZIyikskJlq — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) April 16, 2021 Read original story YouTube Beauty Mogul Jeffree Star Released From Hospital After ‘Severe’ Car Accident At TheWrap

  • Jennifer Lopez 'Liked' a Telling Breakup Quote on Instagram Following Her Alex Rodriguez Split

    This comes days after the two confirmed they had ended their romantic relationship.

  • John Osborne, of Brothers Osborne, considered quitting music because of depression

    Brother T.J. Osborne talked about the reactions to him coming out as gay.

  • How Maren Morris Overcame a Canceled Tour and Postpartum Depression to Emerge Stronger Than Ever

    Sure, 2020 has brought struggles for Maren Morris both personally and professionally, but if she's learned anything these past eight months it's that if the bones are good, the rest don't matter.

  • Bella Hadid Sells SoHo Penthouse for $6.5 Million

    The model purchased the property in November 2019 for $6.1 million

  • Jeffree Star in ‘excruciating pain’ after car accident in Wyoming: ‘I’m so grateful to be here still’

    YouTube star’s Rolls Royce flipped three times after reportedly hitting black ice

  • Gucci relatives say new murder movie is 'stealing the identity' of the family

    “Horrible, horrible. I still feel offended," Gucci family members said about photos of Al Pacino and Jared Leto's makeup and wardrobe in the film.

  • Capitol Police inspector general testifies on preparedness for Jan. 6 riot

    After writing a scathing report on Capitol Police preparedness for the Jan. 6 riot, Capitol Police Inspector General Michael Bolton testified Thursday before the House Administration Committee. "Our objective for this review is to determine the department established adequate measures for ensuring the safety and security to members of Congress, their staff and the Capitol Complex," Bolton said before the committee, calling for a "cultural change." Bolton's report, reviewed by ABC News, said Capitol Police were ill-prepared for the events on Jan. 6, had faulty equipment and did not share intelligence.

  • Queen Elizabeth, in Deep Mourning, Arrives at Husband Prince Philip's Funeral

    The day after Prince Philip's death, Sophie, Countess of Wessex tearfully said "the Queen has been amazing"

  • ‘NCIS,’ ‘Bull,’ ‘SWAT,’ ‘Blue Bloods’ and ‘Magnum P.I.’ Renewed at CBS

    “NCIS,” “Bull,” “SWAT,” “Blue Bloods” and “Magnum P.I.” have all been renewed at CBS. The network made the announcement on Thursday on Twitter. That will mean a Season 19 for “NCIS,” Season 6 for “Bull,” Season 5 for “SWAT,” Season 12 for “Blue Bloods” and Season 4 for “Magnum P.I.” All four shows are produced […]

  • Nikki Bella Responds to Speculation She's Pregnant With Second Baby

    Nikki Bella is opening up about her post-baby body and addressing rumors she’s pregnant again. The WWE star gets candid on her podcast, ‘The Bellas Podcast.’ Of course she and Artem Chigvintsev are already parents to son Matteo, who turns one later this year.

  • Channing Tatum Let His 7-Year-Old Daughter Do His Makeup and the Result Is Priceless

    In an adorable Instagram story, Channing Tatum showed off his new look, courtesy of his 7-year-old daughter, Everly Tatum. See the sweet Instagram post below!

  • The post-lockdown gym workout plan for every type of person

    “Welcome to the new normal” might be a familiar refrain as we emerge, blinking, into our changing, lockdown-lite world, but it’s far from comforting when you head in for your first 2021 training session. The problem? With gyms busy, social distancing in force and equipment-sharing basically impossible, it’s tougher than ever to do the workout you want – unless you plan ahead. That’s where the below comes in: we’ve created workout suggestions that are simple to manage in even the most crammed gyms, with a single bit of kit and a mat-sized space on the floor. Stop putting it off – and do clean up after yourself. Best gym workout plans... If... you've been lying on the couch for a year It’s understandable if fitness took a back seat during the stress of homeschooling, furloughs and uncertain times – but with lockdowns leeching everyday activity from your life (commuting, climbing stairs, and shopping all add up), getting back into good habits is probably a good idea. Don’t beat yourself up: instead, start simple, with a foolproof mini-plan that’s easy to stick to and difficult to derail. Kettlebell swings are easy to get into: grab a bell that’s fairly light for your abilities, and aim to do 10 every minute, for 10 minutes. Throw in an easy mobility routine at the start of your workout and perhaps a quick plank at the end, and call it a day. At this stage, you’re building the habit of actually making it to the gym, so even if all you do is go there, shower and leave, it’s still kind of a win. If... you've worked out half a dozen times Maybe you started strong with a few Joe Wicks sessions, or took advantage of your one-hour exercise slots for the first few weeks of lockdown, but then life got in the way. The important thing is, you’ve already got an idea of what you liked... and what you didn’t. Did you respond to Wicks’ boundless enthusiasm and sense of camaraderie? You’ll probably do well in a HIIT class, now available again at most gyms. Got into Yoga With Adriene? You might find the focus and feedback of a live class nudges your Asanas to the next level. Do better at outdoor cardio? Support your running with some simple strength work: if all you can nab at the gym is a dumbbell and a mat, do a few supersets of goblet lunges (see video below) paired with stir-the-pots to address imbalances and stave off injury.

  • ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier': What’s in the Case?

    (Here there be spoilers for “Truth,” the fifth episode of “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” on Disney+) Things are finally coming to a head in “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” with the Flag Smashers making their move against the Global Repatriations Council and a rogue Captain America ready to take them down along with anybody else who might breathe aggressively in his direction. And it sure seems like Sam (Anthony Mackie) is just about ready to take on the mantle of Captain America. But he doesn’t just seem ready — you could argue he’s been ready for a while. But now he actually seems willing, as well, for the very first time. There’s one big problem, though: The Falcon suit was destroyed near the beginning of the episode during Sam and Bucky’s fight with the superpowered John Walker (Wyatt Russell). But help just might be on the way with that. Or, more correctly, help may already be here. Also Read: 'Falcon and the Winter Soldier': What That Big Cameo Could Mean Midway through the episode, Bucky (Sebastian Stan) meets with the Wakandans to hand over Zemo (Daniel Bruhl), but at the end of the scene he asks for a favor. Whatever that favor is came in a cool looking box that he takes to Sam — and which Sam doesn’t open until the very end of the episode. Unfortunately, they don’t actually show us what’s in the box before the scene cuts away. We’re definitely gonna find out for sure what it is very soon since there’s only one more episode of “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” left to go — but in the meantime we think we have a pretty good idea of what to expect. The most obvious answer is that it’s a new Captain America suit, but not like the ones Walker and Steve Rogers before him wore. This one is almost certainly a combo Captain America and Falcon suit, like the one Sam wore in the comics when he became Captain America in that medium. Also Read: 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier': Could Sharon Carter Be the Power Broker? In the comics, the suit is pretty much just a modification of Falcon’s existing outfit, but it’s almost certainly going to be more than that since it comes from Wakanda on “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.” We should expect it to be made of vibranium, for one thing — a much needed improvement since Sam is still just a regular human — and probably some amount of strength augmentation. Whatever the particulars of the upgrades, we should expect to see it in action early on in next week’s finale. That’s assuming, of course, that it’s actually this suit in the box. It’s possible, though, that it’s not actually completed yet. It does seem a little bit unusual that the Wakandans would have a winged suit just lying around to hand over on demand, since we haven’t seen anything like that from them thus far in the MCU. Recall also that Sam told his helper buddy Joaquin Torres to try to fix up his other suit — it could be that they’ll still need to strap the wings and engines on this Wakandan suit, which might just be another Black Panther suit. On the other hand, Joaquin Torres is a successor to the role of the Falcon in the comics. It’s just as possible that he’ll end up using those parts on a suit of his own if Sam doesn’t need them anymore. Also Read: 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier': What Are the Flag Smashers Actually Trying to Do? Only one more episode of “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” left to go. The finale drops next Friday. Read original story ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier': What’s in the Case? At TheWrap

  • Texas Mom Gives Emotional Testimony Defending Trans Son at Hearing on Controversial Bill

    The proposal would make it illegal for parents to seek out gender-affirming medical care for their children

  • Universal background checks for gun buyers a modest step, but Republicans still reject it | Opinion

    The latest mass shooting at the FedEx facility in Indianapolis makes me wonder once again who is crazier: the gunmen who carry out these murders or the millions of Americans who vote for politicians who oppose laws that could prevent these tragedies.