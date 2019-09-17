Jeff Lewis' Daughter, 2, Expelled from Preschool After He Criticized It on the Radio

Jeff Lewis and his ex partner Gage Edward are looking for a new preschool for their daughter, Monroe Christine.

On Tuesday’s episode of his SiriusXM radio show Jeff Lewis Live, Lewis, 49, revealed that over the weekend, his only child — who turns 3 in October — had been expelled from the prestigious Montessori preschool she had been attending.

A rep for the school did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment, but according to the Flipping Out alum, the decision was made by administrators at the elite institution after they received complaints about negative comments Lewis had made about the school on his radio show.

Those included criticisms Lewis has lobbied about a recent “Back to School Night” for parents. Lewis had also read two internal emails from parents, and mocked them (without using their full names).

RELATED: Jeff Lewis’ SiriusXM Show Jeff Lewis Live Expands to 5 Days a Week

Jeff Lewis, Gage Edward and their daughter Monroe | Jeff Lewis/Instagram More

“Apparently I’ve mentioned a few things about the school on air,” Lewis said, later apologizing about his words. “I take full responsibility. … I am really, really sorry. I feel terrible about what happened. I know how it has affected Monroe. I will never do this again.”

“If I’m going to s– talk, I’m going to do it off the air, obviously,” he added.

RELATED: Jeff Lewis Pictured With New Boyfriend For the First Time Since Split from Gage Edward

Lewis said he got the call about the expulsion on Friday, but didn’t speak to the headmistress for the school until the next day.

Though he claimed he appealed to her, apologizing and asking for a second chance, the school was apparently unwavering in their decision.

That left the outspoken star feeling frustrated.

“The conversation lasted 20 minutes. For the first 12-13 minutes I groveled and then when I realized there was no hope, it got a bit contentious,” Lewis recalled on Tuesday’s episode. “I said, ‘I cannot believe this is the Montessori way!’ You don’t get to make amends. There are no second chances, no warnings — nothing. It was immediately, ‘They’re expelled.’ “

“They’re tougher than Sirius,” Lewis joked, noting how he had been disciplined by the streaming radio company’s HR department in the past. “Sirius at least gave me warnings!”

Jeff Lewis' daughter Monroe | Jeff Lewis/Instagram More

Form there, Lewis said he and the school’s headmistress argued.