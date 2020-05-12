Jeff Goldblum, Street Fighter? Actor trends on social media after lookalike gets into vicious sidewalk fight

The Jeff Goldblum lookalike (pictured at right) unleashed a spin kick on his opponent (Credit: Leon Senpai via Twitter)

Among the dangers you can currently add to refraining from social distancing: being on the wrong side of a wicked spin-kick from a Jeff Goldblum lookalike.

The Jurassic Park actor/jazzman/national treasure trended on social media Tuesday after a Twitter user named Leo Senpai posted a video of his neighbors engaged in fisticuffs on the sidewalk outside his apartment window. It is unclear the city in which this fight took place.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the video had more than 8 million views and counting, with countless reactions comparing one of the men in the video – tall, skinny, with dark-rimmed glasses – to the unimitable 67-year-old Hollywood icon. Senpai even shared angles from other tenants.

Yoooo my neighbors just fought 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/fGGg55UWG9 — Leo Senpai 🔪 (@fallenleo) May 11, 2020

There's no question who wins the fight. That would be "Goldblum," who clearly catches his adversary off guard with a series of martial arts moves, including the aforementioned spin-kick. Though we'd certainly have to flag JG for unsportsmanlike conduct for a flagrant late roundhouse kick to his opponent's liver when the man has his back turned, arms raised in defeat.

But according to Senpai, that opponent – the shorter, shirtless man – had it coming.

"Yes the guy who was shirtless deserved it. He started it," Senpai wrote. "Before this he was yelling at glasses guy calling him every racial slur too, shirtless man threw the first swing as well. And literally anytime I’ve ever talked to him he always says disgusting things towards women."

He added: "The reason this ass whooping was dished was because he joked about 'Oh I could just hog tie her up.'"

The reactions to Jeff Goldblum Street Fighter on Twitter are expectedly entertaining.

The Jeff Goldblum looking dude looks like a villain in a straight to DVD Steven Segal movie https://t.co/1Gx6cAnhlj — Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) May 12, 2020

Watching Jeff Goldblum’s look alike line up a round house kick to this guys kidney pic.twitter.com/8uyk0X1SFp — Regina Hall’s Pool Boy (@TrilFalco) May 12, 2020

*Sees Jeff Goldblum trending*

*Immediately fears the worst*

*Realizes it’s because his doppelgänger kicked the crap out of someone* pic.twitter.com/r9ic3UjF5Y — Markis (@_MarkWithAnM) May 12, 2020

We even heard from the occasional martial arts expert for background:

For those wondering Jeff Goldblum was utilizing Taekwondo the kick is known as the Dollyo Chagi. pic.twitter.com/qaK22kbU5u — Ike Learner (@theyodude) May 12, 2020

Yahoo Entertainment reached out to (the real) Jeff Goldblum, but he could not be reached for comment.

