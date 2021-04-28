Jeff Goldblum To Star In Dungeons & Dragons Podcast ‘Dark Dice’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Peter White
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

EXCLUSIVE: Jeff Goldblum is entering a new world. The Jurassic Park star is to lend his voice to Dungeons & Dragons podcast Dark Dice.

Goldblum will play elven sorcerer Balmur on the upcoming season of the audio series.

More from Deadline

He is voicing one of the five player-characters in the improvised audio drama, where the outcome of the story is determined by the fated rolling of dice.

It is latest unusual move for Goldblum, whose Disney+ series The World According To Jeff Goldblum was renewed for a second season.

Dark Dice’s quest takes place after a failed attempt to save the world and follows the team’s hunt for revenge against the other player-controlled team. To complicate mystical matters, Goldblum’s team is stalked by a creature known as The Silent One, a deceptive being that steals the face and voice of any creature it chooses.

The season, which is titled The Long March, launches on May 12.

The show features immersive soundscapes, a diverse international cast, and an original soundtrack featuring an orchestra, over thirty medieval instruments, and a live choir singing in Infernal, Icelandic, and Elvish. New episodes of the show, which is primarily fan-funded, release monthly on all podcasting platforms.

Dark Dice was created by Fool & Scholar Productions, from husband-and-wife duo Travis Vengroff, who produces and edits, and Kaitlin Statz, who writes. The pair have created audio series including The White Vault and VAST Horizon.

Goldblum is represented by ICM, Industry Entertainment and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman. Fool & Scholar Productions is represented by ICM Partners.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Recommended Stories

  • ‘22 vs Earth’: Pixar Follows ‘Soul’ with a Prequel Short About the Skeptical Sidekick

    Tina Fey's 22 gets more humanized in the prequel that streams April 30th on Disney+.

  • Watch Dave Grohl Perform ‘Nausea’ With Daughter Violet on ‘Kimmel’

    Duo appeared with Krist Novoselic, Dave Lombardo, and Greg Kurstin

  • The final 'Resident Evil Village' demo will be playable for 8 days

    RE Village's final 60-minute demo will be playable for a full week.

  • A Danish priest was charged with murder after his wife went missing. Police found chemicals at his home and search terms like 'disappeared' and 'cleaning.'

    Authorities charged Thomas Gotthard, 44, on Monday. His wife Maria From Jakobsen was last seen on October 26, and her body has not been found.

  • Dave Grohl, Violet Grohl Joined by Krist Novoselic to Cover X’s ‘Nausea’

    It was a two-Grohl show when dad and daughter — Dave and 15-year-old Violet — were joined by Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic, Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo and keyboard player Greg Kurstin for a cover of the song "Nausea" by L.A. punk band X. The song is from the elder Grohl's upcoming documentary What Drives Us. …

  • Amanda Seyfried, James Norton face ghosts and marriage crisis in new horror

    Amanda Seyfried and James Norton play a young couple whose marriage and life unravel when they move to a haunted house in upstate New York in supernatural thriller "Things Heard & Seen". Based on Elizabeth Brundage's novel "All Things Cease to Appear", the Netflix film tells the story of Catherine and George Claire, who leave Manhattan for the tiny town of Chosen with their 4-year-old daughter after George is offered a teaching job at a nearby college. Catherine gives up her career to support her husband and focuses on turning an old dairy farm into a family home, helped by two local orphans who seem closely attached to the house.

  • Jana Kramer's Divorce Papers Include Something Very Important for Their Kids

    New details have come to light in the separation of country singer Jana Kramer and football player Mike Caussin. According to Us Weekly, two days after the couple filed for divorce, a temporary restraining order was issued through the Tennessee court system, and it spells out some guidelines that pertain to their children as well. […]

  • The MIT study that said social distancing does little to stop COVID-19 indoors didn't look at the main way the virus spreads

    The MIT study didn't examine if social distancing stopped coronavirus spreading by large droplets from coughs, or via surfaces.

  • Armie Hammer’s Aunt Casey Hammer Set To Share Family Secrets In Docuseries From Talos Films

    EXCLUSIVE: Casey Hammer, granddaughter of Armand Hammer and aunt of Armie Hammer, is set to reveal the family’s secrets in a limited documentary series. She has signed an exclusive deal with Talos Films, the production company behind Discovery+’s Queen of Meth and Disney+’s Family Reboot, to develop a docuseries about the Hammer family. The series will […]

  • The Air Force is using quantum computing to track unmanned aircraft

    U.S. Air Force researchers are partnering with a quantum computing company to use its machine learning algorithms, Axios has learned.Why it matters: Quantum is the next generation of computing, and its growing adoption by the military shows the progress of the technology as it gradually moves out of the lab and into the real world.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: Later this morning the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) — its technological development wing — will announce a partnership with the quantum computing software company QC Ware to harness its algorithms to better surveil unmanned aircraft.QC Ware will design and deliver quantum algorithms that are capable of clustering and classifying the flight plans of objects many times faster than the classical machine learning algorithms that are currently used for the job.Using currently available quantum computing hardware, the algorithms will be tested with real-life data, with the aim of determining how many qubits — the basic unit of quantum computing power — are needed for the system to run accurately, as well as the maximum allowable error rate of the calculations.What they're saying: "The question is, if you have a number of data points, like satellite images or flight paths, can you group them together so that you can assign some sort of meaning to all the signals you have out there?" says Iordanis Kerenidis, head of quantum algorithms at QC Ware. "We think this can be a demonstration of a real quantum advantage."Details: Part of that advantage is quantum computing's theoretical ability to simulate reality more accurately than its classical counterparts.Real-world experiments like this one will help put that theory to the test, while exploring the outer limits of current quantum computing hardware.Context: "The Air Force is famous for deploying technologies throughout our history that have really made a difference," says Michael Hayduk, deputy director at the AFRL's information directorate.But with competitors like China investing heavily in quantum computing, he adds, "we really have to take a whole of nation approach to the technology," which includes partnering with private companies like QC Ware.The bottom line: Even some experts believe there has been more hype than reality to quantum computing so far, which makes real-world experiments like this one all the more necessary.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Ratings: ‘Kenan’ Finale Can’t Keep NBC Out of 5th-Place Tie With Telemundo

    CBS tops Tuesday primetime with “NCIS,” “FBI” and “FBI: Most Wanted” CBS finished first on Tuesday, when NBC’s “Kenan” season finale was a non-factor. When you factor in that “This Is Us” was in reruns, NBC’s fifth-place tie with Telemundo was essentially inevitable. NBC and Telemundo are both under the NBCUniversal umbrella, which is owned by Comcast. So at least there’s some camaraderie in this tie. Not that NBC executives will take much comfort in that fact. In overall audience size, CBS’ “NCIS” actually beat the rest of the Big 4 competition combined at 8 o’clock. The network’s “FBI” pulled off the same feat at 9 p.m. — and by a wider margin. Fox, ABC and Univision tied for second place in the key demo’s ratings. CBS was first in ratings with a 0.6 rating/4 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 7 million, according to preliminary numbers. Each of the network’s procedural dramas received a 0.6 rating and 4 share. “NCIS” at 8 earned 8.2 million total viewers. At 9, “FBI” had 7.4 million total viewers. “FBI: Most Wanted” at 10 got 5.5 million total viewers. Fox, ABC and Univision tied for second...Read original story Ratings: ‘Kenan’ Finale Can’t Keep NBC Out of 5th-Place Tie With Telemundo At TheWrap

  • Netflix's new 'Play Something' feature will remove the stress of picking something to watch by choosing a show or movie for you

    Sometimes, you just don't have the energy to browse through Netflix - but a new shuffle-play feature means you won't have to.

  • Elliot Page Says It Was Crucial and Important for Him to Come Out as Transgender

    "I feel a significant difference in my ability to just exist."