Jeff Goldblum says 'Jurassic Park' was nearly made without Dr. Ian Malcolm

Dr. Ian Malcolm feels as important to Jurassic Park as the dinosaurs, so it comes as a shock to learn that he was nearly omitted from the script.

That’s according to Jeff Goldblum, who famously played the beloved character in the 1993 movie and its 1995 sequel The Lost World.

Goldblum told Vanity Fair that during his original meeting with director Steven Spielberg he was informed that there was a discussion as to whether to include Malcolm from Michael Crichton’s original novel of the same name.

“I [read] that Michael Crichton book—Ian Malcolm, wow! Smart, funny, interesting character,” Goldblum explained.

“[Spielberg] was so nice… but he said, ‘You know, there’s a sort of movement afoot… to have that part removed from the script. So since we’ve had this meeting, there’s this little wrinkle that may… render this moot.’ I kind of said, ‘Well, gee!’ I felt moved to advocate for my inclusion!”

Thankfully Crichton and David Koepp, who co-wrote the script together – decided to keep the chaotician in the story and the film was certainly better for it.

Now Goldblum will reprise the role for the first time in 23 years to join Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

The film is set four years after the events of Jurassic World, which saw the demise of the dinosaur theme park located on the fictional island of Isla Nublar, where the original Jurassic Park was meant to be opened 22 years prior.





A genetically-created dinosaur had wreaked havoc on the park, forcing its closure, leaving the remaining dinosaurs to roam freely. However, when a volcanic eruption threatens their existent, Pratt and Howard’s characters, along with a team of new faces, return to the island to save them.

The film’s director, JA Bayona, says Goldblum’s appearance is not a major one: “He’s more like a cameo – he doesn’t have a major role in the action but it’s definitely a very meaningful one in terms of the story.”

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom will be in cinemas on June 7

READ MORE

Nicolas Cage on five of his most famous films

Letitia Wright clarifies if she’s in ‘Ready Player One’

Danny Huston weighs in on #MeToo debate