Jeff Bridges Says He Feels 'Terrific' After Going into Remission Following Lymphoma Battle

Jeff Bridges is sharing a positive health update two years after revealing he was diagnosed with lymphoma.

In September 2021, the actor, 72, announced he is in remission — and now, months later, Bridges says he feels "terrific." During a virtual panel Tuesday for his upcoming FX series The Old Man, Bridges thanked the cast, crew and producers for their support during his cancer battle, The Wrap and Deadline report.

"As far as I'm concerned, FX and all of the team were so considerate and gave me all of the time I needed to heal and all the support I needed," he told reporters, per The Wrap. "The protocols — we were still in COVID — made me feel very safe and eager to get down to business and play."

The Old Man paused production twice: once in March 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and again while Bridges underwent cancer treatment, according to The Wrap.

"I went through a year and a half of this bizarre dream and then came back," Bridges said, per Deadline. "It was great to be back with the gang."

Bridges said during the virtual event that his cancer diagnosis influenced his role on the show as Dan Chase, a character who has Alzheimer's disease.

"In times like that, it seems like all your philosophies and spirituality comes to you. It tests you," he said. "All of that has been made more mature by that experience. I've always approached life the same way, [but this] made things sharper."

Bridges first shared his lymphoma diagnosis on Twitter in October 2020, writing at the time, "Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good. I'm starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery."

Lymphoma is cancer that affects the lymphatic system. According to the Mayo Clinic, symptoms of lymphoma can include painless swelling of lymph nodes in your neck, armpits or groin, persistent fatigue, fever, night sweats, shortness of breath, unexplained weight loss and itchy skin.

After sharing his diagnosis, Bridges continued to update fans on his journey, saying that he was "feeling good" two months later, in December 2020.

After announcing the good news that his tumor had "drastically shrunk" in January 2021, Bridges shared in September 2021 that he is officially in remission.

"The 9" x 12" mass has shrunk down to the size of a marble," he wrote in an update on his website at the time.

Bridges stated on his website that he came close to death during his cancer battle, but it made him appreciate life even more.

"While I had moments of tremendous pain (screaming singing, a sort of moaning song all through the night) getting close to the Pearly Gates, all in all, I felt happy and joyous most of the time," he said. "This brush with mortality has brought me a real gift — LIFE IS BRIEF AND BEAUTIFUL. LOVE IS ALL AROUND US, AND AVAILABLE AT ALL TIMES."