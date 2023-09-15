Jeezy files for divorce from Jeannie Mai after 2 years of marriage: Reports

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy are divorcing after two years of marriage.

The rapper filed the paperwork Thursday, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and People magazine. USA TODAY has reached out to the couple's reps.

In court documents, Jeezy said the pair had been separated and requested joint custody of their daughter — who was born in January 2022 — according to the outlets.

Mai, former talk show host of "The Real," and rapper Jeezy quietly wed in 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. They got engaged while quarantining a year prior.

"After Jeezy’s mother unexpectedly passed, we quickly learned that life is too short. And at the end of the day, Jeezy and I really just wanted to become husband and wife," Mai told Vogue at the time of the wedding. "So we decided to turn our original wedding into a mini-mony."

She continued: "We were really looking forward to having all of our friends and family there to celebrate, but we had to change all of our wedding plans due to COVID."

Mai opted for a custom, nude-colored Galia Lahav wedding dress, complete with a matching 15-foot veil. Jeezy, born Jay Wayne Jenkins, wore a champagne blush tuxedo from Teofilo Flor.

Elsewhere in celebrity splits, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari and Sofía Vergara and Joe Mangianello, among others, have all recently filed for divorce.

