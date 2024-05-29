Jeeps will be in South MS for days of parades, fireworks and music. Here’s the schedule

Fans of Jeeps rule the roads and beaches in South Mississippi this week as they celebrate Jeepin The Coast.

Thousands of Jeeps are expected Wednesday through Sunday, May 29 to June 2, for entertainment, contests, poker runs and driving along and on the sand beach.

Registration is at Jeep Central at 506, Jeff Davis Ave. in Long Beach. The event has plenty of fun for spectators who line up to catch beads tossed from the Jeeps during a Mardi Gras style parade, fireworks and a concert in the street.

Jeepin The Coast kicks off the car shows on the Coast. Scrapin the Coast June 21-23 and Cruisin’ The Coast Oct. 6-13.

Jeepin The Coast schedule

Registration begins Wednesday at Jeep Central and continues all week. Here are the highlights:

Ongoing

▪ Duck Go children’s game. Ask for package at registration Pick-Up.

▪ Scavenger Hunt — Card in registration swag bag.

Wednesday

▪ Kick-Off Party Hawaiian Luau at the Harbor @ 115 S. Market St., Pass Christian. Hot Wing Eating Contest 4:30 p.m. Entertainment by Aaron Foret 5-8 p.m.

Thursday

▪ Thankful Thursday with C4AC at Sully’s restaurant, 1316 30th Ave., Gulfport. Live music by Ryan Foret & Foret Tradition. 6-9 p.m.

▪ Light & Sound competition. Judging starts at 6 p.m. Awards will be presented at Jeep Central at 6 p.m. Friday. Must pre-register at Jeep Central no later than 3 p.m. Thursday to compete. Limited to 30.

▪ C4AC Silent Auction & Jeep Raffle. Drawing on Saturday at 6 p.m.

▪ After Party with live entertainment at Tripletails, 113 S Beach Blvd. Bay St. Louis. 10 p.m.

Friday

▪ Vendor Village open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. at Jeep Central

▪ Poker Run from 10:30 a.m. Friday to 2 p.m. Saturday. Poker Run Cards can only be turned in Saturday from 2-4 p.m.

▪ Beach Crawl on the sand beaches. Bay St. Louis South Beach Front and Long Beach east of harbor. 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

▪ Show & Shine: Judging 2-4 p.m. Show & Shine parking behind stage at Jeep Central. Awards given Friday at 6 p.m.

▪ Concert by 3C Band 7-11 p.m. at Jeep Central

▪ Fireworks show

▪ Party with live entertainment at Tripletails, 113 S Beach Blvd., Bay St. Louis. 10 p.m.

Saturday

▪ Vendor Village at Jeep Central, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

▪ Beach Crawl on the sand beach at Long Beach, 10 a.m.-2p.m.

▪ Block Party at Jeep Central. Bring chairs.

▪ Jeep Parade Mardi Gras style, 6 p.m. on Jeff Davis Avenue, Long Beach. Pre-registration required and must have parade decal on window. .All parade drivers will be administered alcohol breathalyzer test.

▪ Concert in the Streets with music by Kings of Neon, 7-10 p.m. at Jeep Central. Bring chairs

Sunday

▪ Church Service — 9:30-10 a.m. at Long Beach Town Green. Bring a chair.

▪ Scavenger Hunt awards. Turn in cards from 9-10:45 a.m. across from Coastal Daiquiri under white tent. Drawing begins at 11 a.m.