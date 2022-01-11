Jeannie Mai Welcomes First Child with Husband Jeezy: 'Baby Jenkins Is Here'

Jeannie Mai

Jeannie Mai Jenkins is a new mom.

The Real co-host, 42, and rapper husband Jeezy, 44, welcomed their first child, she announced on Instagram Tuesday.

Jeannie shared a sweet snap of a baby blanket covered in footprints with the nametag "Baby Jenkins" nearby, captioning the photo, "I asked God for a life of love and happiness.

He sent me my family."

"Baby Jenkins is here 🍼❤️," she added.

She did not share any further details about the infant including their name or sex.

In December, the new mom shared a video from the baby "shower of love" her friends and family threw at her home. Mai Jenkins' "winter wonderland" party at her home included food, music, dancing, and even a game of limbo.

"How am I falling in love again…but this time with someone I've never met? Baby J isn't even here yet- yet bringing together our friends and family in a way only God can do," Mai Jenkins captioned the video. "Thank you, thank you to all our friends who threw this shower of love. And thank you to the one and only @katrinaselegantevents who turned our home into a winter wonderland ❄️"

Sharing her pregnancy news on Instagram on Sept. 20, Mai Jenkins wrote, "When the heart sees what has been invisible to the eye ... I have never been this thankful to feel so alive. Here come the Jenkins."

Jeannie Mai baby shower

Jeannie Mai / instagram Jeezy, Jeannie Mai

Mai Jenkins and Jeezy announced they were expecting after experiencing a chemical pregnancy early in 2021. In a video on her Hello Hunnay with Jeannie Mai YouTube channel, the television personality recalled starting in vitro fertilization (IVF) shots on her wedding day back in March.

"The very day of our wedding, March 27, we started our in vitro shots. Went for about two weeks, doing the shots with Jeezy and preparing for it," she says, explaining the couple then went in for a "routine appointment" and was soon informed after getting off a plane later that they got pregnant naturally.

"Of course if a doctor is calling you after any doctor's appointment you start flipping out. ... I get off the plane, I call the doctor, and the doctor is like, 'Stop taking your shots. You're pregnant. You guys got pregnant on your own.' We got pregnant a week after the wedding."

Speaking with Women's Health in September, Mai Jenkins said finding out about the pregnancy was "the most beautiful sign that anything's possible, that you're not in control, and God has a plan."

"Being a mom is hands down the hardest role in the entire world. Now that we're bringing another Jenkins into the picture. I have no idea what to expect," she said, adding of Jeezy, who is father to two kids, "He's an amazing dad, [and it] overwhelms me with even more love."