Jeannie Mai on Finding Her 'Superpower' amid Split from Jeezy: 'I've Learned to Teach Myself Healthy Love' (Exclusive)

Michael Kovac/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images Jeannie Mai attends The Hollywood Reporter Raising Our Voices DEIA Luncheon on May 31, 2023

Jeannie Mai is reflecting on what she has learned about herself amid her divorce from Jeezy.

The Raid the Cage co-host, 44, exclusively tells PEOPLE that she has “learned to teach myself healthy love” after her husband filed for divorce last month.

She adds that she has been focused on “listening to myself, feeling my feelings, allowing myself to be vulnerable because that is my strength, it's my superpower, and really understanding that as long as I'm growing, I'm on the right path.”

Paras Griffin/Getty Jeannie Mai and Jeezy attend Tyler Perry Studios grand opening gala in 2019

The television personality also shares the best advice she has received following the split is to “focus on loving me.”

“If I love me the right way and the healthy way, I'll not only know what healthy love looks like around me, but I'll also know how to pour healthy love into the person that matters most in my life, which is [daughter] Monaco,” she explains.

Mai — who previously referred to Monaco, 22 months, as her North Star — says she used that reference because “every single thing that I do today is a reflection of how I want to provide for her and protect her, so she is definitely that person who's leading the light for me.”

Monaco Mai Jenkins/Instagram Jeannie Mai and her daughter Monaco

Mai’s comments come after she shared her first Instagram post since her split from her rapper husband, 46, following two-and-a-half years of marriage.

The post featured the words, “Sometimes, you need to take a break and disconnect, to heal,” written in a notebook in black ink. The note was signed off with a heart, while Mai also captioned the post with a single black heart emoji.

Jeezy filed for divorce from Mai on Sept. 14 in Atlanta, Georgia. According to documents obtained by PEOPLE, the filing says the former couple is "currently living in a bona fide state of separation," and that their marriage is "irretrievably broken" with "no hope for reconciliation."

The pair, who began quietly dating in 2018 before tying the knot in March 2021, had a prenuptial agreement in place and the “Put On” rapper wants to share joint legal custody of their daughter, per the filing.

Jeezy broke his silence on the divorce in a statement earlier this week, sharing, “The decision to end this chapter in my life was not made impulsively and comes with a heavy heart. Despite this, my love and respect for Jeannie remains and the time we spent together holds a cherished place in my heart.”

“Our beautiful daughter is the best gift from our relationship and I am committed to assuring she feels the love and stability she deserves,” he adds. “During this period, I kindly request that you respect our family’s privacy as we focus on healing.”

Raid the Cage airs Friday at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

