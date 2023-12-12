Jean Wolfmeyer's 'The Nutcracker' and more can't-miss events in Manitowoc this week

MANITOWOC — Here's your look at can't-miss events in Manitowoc this week. For more events and live music schedules, go to https://www.visitmanitowoc.com/events/.

1. Watch a classic: 'The Nutcracker'

One of the most magical shows to grace the stage at the Capitol Civic Centre all year is "The Nutcracker," which returns Dec. 15-17.

Take in this classic Christmas fairy tale as presented by Jean Wolfmeyer School of Dance.

The show is 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15 and 4 p.m. Dec. 16-17. Purchase tickets now at cccshows.org. The Capitol Civic Centre is at 913 S. Eighth St.

2. Get festive at 'A Custerdale Christmas'

Custerdale Christmas party, Dec. 22, 1942.

A full day of Christmas fun and last-minute holiday shopping is coming to Sabbatical Brewing’s taproom.

A Custerdale Christmas is 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Dec. 16. The day starts with a Christmas market featuring several craft and boutique vendors, then transitions to elf games, a showing of "Elf" and a visit from Santa himself.

For more details and updates about this event, go to https://www.facebook.com/sabbaticalbrewing. Sabbatical Brewing Co. is at 825 S. 29th St.

3. Watch speedy racers at Shelltrack

The air may be getting colder but things are just beginning to heat up at Silver Creek Park!

Shelltrack Fat Bike Relay is returning to the park with a 20-lap course for individuals and teams.

Racers must be registered, and the competition begins at noon Dec. 16.

If you aren’t much of a biker, this is still an awesome event to watch as the riders race past you.

See details at www.bikereg.com/shelltrack-2023 and www.facebook.com/brokenspokebikes. Silver Creek Park is at 3001 S. 10th St.

4. Listen to the sounds of the Chicago Big Band

Santa’s not the only one coming to town. The Chicago Big Band will be coming to Manitowoc to play a rocking concert that will make you want to groove to the classics!

The concert is at 2 p.m. Dec. 17 on the stage at the Franciscan Center for Music Education and Performance, 6751 Calumet Ave. Tickets can be purchased online at www.fcmep.org/events-at-fcmep.

5. Join in on the 'Berel Lutsky Retrospective' opening reception

Berel Lutsky

One of the best times to check out a new exhibit at the Rahr-West Art Museum, 610 N. Eighth St., is during the opening reception. Here, you can meet other art fanatics and the artists themselves will be present to make a few remarks.

The Rahr’s newest exhibit is the "Berel Lutsky Retrospective: A Life in Print," with the opening reception from 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 16.

This event is free, open to the public and kickstarts the exhibit, which will remain open through Feb. 18. Go to rahrwestartmuseum.org for more information.

