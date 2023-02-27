Jean Smart Misses SAG Award Win Following Heart Procedure; Christopher McDonald Reads Her Speech

Jean Smart was honored with the SAG Award for Best Actress in a Comedy Series for her work in HBO’s Hacks on Sunday but was unable to attend due to health issues. In her stead, longtime friend and series co-star Chris McDonald shared her acceptance speech.

Related Story

SAG Awards: 'Everything Everywhere' & 'Abbott Elementary' Among Winners – Updating Live

Related Story

Deadline's SAG Awards Live Blog

Related Story

How To Watch Sunday's SAG Awards Livestream

Smart thanked her Hacks co-stars, series guest stars, and her fellow nominees —”You all rock,” she said in the speech read by McDonald.

More from Deadline

RELATED: The SAG Awards Photos: Live From The Red Carpet & Gala Ceremony

Smart revealed Thursday she had recently undergone a successful heart procedure via her official Instagram. The date of her announcement coincides with American Heart Month, which kicked off February 1.

“February is American Heart Month – a time when the nation spotlights heart health, so it feels important to share with all of you that I am recovering from a recent successful heart procedure,” she posted on social media. “I am fortunate to have excellent care and support from family and friends while I continue to recuperate. Please listen to your body and talk to your doctor – I’m very glad I did!”

RELATED: SAG Awards – Deadline’s Complete Coverage

Smart did not specify the type of heart procedure she underwent.

Production on Season 3 of HBO Max/Universal TV hit Hacks, which started shortly after Thanksgiving and resumed after the holiday break in January, has been paused as Smart heals. It is expected to resume on or around March 13.

Best of Deadline

Story continues

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.