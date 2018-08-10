JC Chasez of NSYNC Joins Disney’s ‘Club Mickey Mouse’ Crew for Music Special (Watch)

JC Chasez put his mouse ears back on — metaphorically — with the former NSYNC member and one-time Mousketeer joining the teen crew of Disney’s “Club Mickey Mouse” digital reboot for a musical special.

Chasez makes a cameo as the principal of Club Mickey High School in the “back to school” special, which debuts Friday (Aug. 10). He also served as a mentor to the current class of six “Club Mickey Mouse” Mousketeers.

The special with Chasez (on YouTube at this link) features two new songs — “Summer Is a Vibe” and “Ready Set Go” — and original dance videos. Walt Disney Records will distribute the two singles and music videos through online music stores. A companion video (at this link) shows Chasez meeting with the Mousketeers, in which he shares his Mickey Mouse Club story gives advice to the cast for navigating their budding careers.

Chasez launched his career as a member of “The All-New Mickey Mouse Club” from 1991-95. The singer-songwriter, record producer, TV personality and actor is best known as one of the lead vocalists for NSYNC alongside Justin Timberlake — who is himself a Mousketeer alumnus. Others from the era who rose to fame after appearing on “The All-New Mickey Mouse Club” include Christina Aguilera, Britney Spears and Ryan Gosling.

Disney Digital Network launched “Club Mickey Mouse” in September 2017 as a social-media brand in the tradition of its six-plus-decade Mickey Mouse Club kids’ show franchise. To date, “Club Mickey Mouse” content has generated more than 375 million digital impressions and more than 55 million video views.

Since premiering almost a year ago, the “Club Mickey Mouse” cast has released seven showcase music videos including a reimagined “Mickey Mouse Club March” theme song, a holiday special, and a regular stream of short-form content. The series is developed and produced by the team behind Oh My Disney, Disney Digital Network’s flagship content division for reaching Gen Z and millennial Disney fans.

The six current Mousketeers (and their Instagram handles) are: Regan Aliyah ( @regan_ux ); Jenna Alvarez ( @jennazalvarez ); Gabe De Guzman ( @gabedofficial ); Leanne Tessa Langston ( @leannetessa_ ); Sean Oliu ( @sean_oliu ); and Will Simmons ( @bigwillsimmons ).

Watch the “Club Mickey Mouse” back-to-school special with Chasez:

And here’s Chasez mentoring the “Club Mickey Mouse” cast:

