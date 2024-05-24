“Jazz in the Garden” features best local musicians

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Jazz musicians and enthusiasts will gather in the garden outside Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church this summer, starting on Friday, May 31.

“We were thinking about different ways to use our space, and how to reach out to our neighbors and the community,” said Chuck Theobald, Program Director for Jazz in the Garden. “My friend Charles Schnetzer conceived the idea of an outdoor summer jazz program… and knew musicians in town whom we could invite. I knew the church had some cast-off sound equipment and offered to figure out how to make it work in this setting. Together we proposed the idea to the church leadership and it just took off from there.”

Courtesy: Chuck Theobald

Courtesy: Chuck Theobald

Courtesy: Chuck Theobald

Courtesy: Chuck Theobald

Courtesy: Chuck Theobald

Only a short walk from Josh & John’s ice cream parlor and the Wild Goose Meeting House, the Jazz in the Garden series is a free outdoor concert series hosted by Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in downtown Colorado Springs on the corner of North Tejon and Monument Streets.

This year’s lineup features some of the best jazz musicians in the area, including Tony Exum, Jr., the USAFA Falconaires, Hennessy 6, Look’ee Here, TREO, Henrique de Almeida & The Truth Project Band, and the Paul Musso Quartet.

Theobald said that the summer concerts, which have been happening since 2010, have always been well-attended.

“When Charles decided we were going to offer our program on Fridays at 7:00 pm I thought he was crazy,” said Theobald. “Everyone just wants to get home and relax on Friday! No one is going to hang around downtown till 7 p.m. just to hear some jazz. Boy, was I wrong about that!”

The first concert of the year will start at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 31 and concerts will continue on alternate Fridays through August 23. Spectators are encouraged to bring chairs, blankets, and picnics. Complimentary beverages will be available.

Concerts will move inside if it rains. For more info, check out jazzinthegarden.org.

