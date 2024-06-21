Jaylen Brown shades Stephen A. Smith with shirt at Celtics parade originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Jaylen Brown kept the receipts.

You might remember that back in May, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith went on First Take and revealed what an "NBA source" told him about the Boston Celtics star's marketability as a player.

"I wanted to read to y'all what an NBA source just sent me," Smith said back on May 26 during the Eastern Conference Finals. "He said, 'Jaylen Brown, it's not so much that he's underrated, it's that he's just not liked because of his I-am-better-than-you attitude. He knows it. It's the same reason he is not as marketable as he should be.' That's what an NBA source just sent me."

Brown responded to Smith later that day with this post on X:

State your source https://t.co/7ay3dXr6YN — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) May 26, 2024

Brown didn't forget about this segment.

He arrived to the Celtics' championship parade Friday morning wearing a shirt that said "State Your Source."

JB's got his hardware, and he's ready to party 🏆😈 pic.twitter.com/WNLZexE1c3 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) June 21, 2024

Here's another look at Brown's shirt:

Brown is without a doubt a marketable player, especially after helping lead the Boston Celtics to a record 18th championship with an NBA Finals win over the Dallas Mavericks.

Brown also won the Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP Award after averaging 20.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 0.8 blocks and 1.6 steals per game in the series, while also playing stellar defense.

The 27-year-old superstar, and the Celtics as a whole, proved a lot of doubters wrong during their 2024 championship run, which always makes the accomplishment even sweeter for the players.